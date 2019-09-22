Raging Capital Management Has Cut By $17.26 Million Its Dsp Group (DSPG) Holding; Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (RHP) Covered By 0 Bulls

Raging Capital Management Llc decreased Dsp Group Inc (DSPG) stake by 56.75% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Raging Capital Management Llc sold 1.23 million shares as Dsp Group Inc (DSPG)’s stock rose 12.65%. The Raging Capital Management Llc holds 939,722 shares with $13.49 million value, down from 2.17M last quarter. Dsp Group Inc now has $334.43M valuation. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $14.59. About 116,765 shares traded. DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) has risen 31.59% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.59% the S&P500. Some Historical DSPG News: 07/05/2018 – BLACKROCK INC – CURRENTLY HAS 40 PCT STAKE IN JV, WHICH MANAGES, MARKETS A RANGE OF CO-BRANDED MUTUAL FUNDS IN INDIA; 07/05/2018 – BlackRock exits mutual fund venture with India’s DSP Group; 09/04/2018 – DSP Group Announces Appointment of Cynthia Paul to the Bd of Directors; 07/05/2018 – Blackrock to Sell Stake in Indian Joint Venture to DSP; 25/04/2018 – Boston Biomedical Inc. Initiates Two Studies Evaluating WT1 Cancer Peptide Vaccine DSP-7888 (ombipepimut-S*); 30/04/2018 – DSP Group 1Q Rev $28.1M; 09/04/2018 – DSP Group Announces Appointment of Cynthia Paul to the Board of Directors; 07/05/2018 – BLACKROCK TO SELL MINORITY STAKE IN DSP BLACKROCK TO DSP GROUP; 07/03/2018 DSP Group to Participate at the 30th Annual ROTH Investor Conference; 18/05/2018 – VINIT SAMBRE TO TAKE OVER AS HEAD OF EQUITIES AT DSP BLACKROCK

Among 2 analysts covering Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Ryman Hospitality Properties has $8000 highest and $7600 lowest target. $78’s average target is -4.99% below currents $82.1 stock price. Ryman Hospitality Properties had 4 analyst reports since May 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, September 6 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Underweight”. The stock has “Hold” rating by SunTrust on Friday, August 9. See Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) latest ratings:

Analysts await DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.07 EPS, down 36.36% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.11 per share. DSPG’s profit will be $1.60 million for 52.11 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by DSP Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.17 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.57, from 1.6 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 10 investors sold DSPG shares while 20 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 16.33 million shares or 4.57% more from 15.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 939,722 are held by Raging Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 14,291 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership holds 240,336 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office stated it has 0% of its portfolio in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG). Wells Fargo & Mn owns 868,522 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Kennedy Cap Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 787,102 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board reported 41,418 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0% in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG). Parametric Limited Co stated it has 36,638 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers owns 55,124 shares. Jefferies Group Inc Ltd Com reported 25,300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Comerica State Bank reported 17,248 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 22,764 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can owns 4,107 shares. Eam Limited Liability Co stated it has 116,624 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings.

The stock increased 0.51% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $82.1. About 394,966 shares traded or 36.84% up from the average. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) has declined 9.23% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.23% the S&P500. Some Historical RHP News: 24/05/2018 – RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES INC – PROJECT WILL BE FUNDED WITH CASH ON HAND AND BORROWINGS UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE LTD – FY UNDERLYING PROFIT UP 14.2% TO NZ$203.5 MLN; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN FY UNDERLYING PROFIT NZ$203.5M UP 14%; 17/05/2018 – Ryman Healthcare FY Underlying Profit NZ$203.5M; 01/05/2018 – Ryman Hospitality 1Q EBITDA $81.7M; 01/05/2018 – Ryman Hospitality 1Q EPS 53c; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Real Estate Adds Ryman Hospitality; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE LTD RYM.NZ – FULL YEAR DIVIDEND UP 14.6 PCT TO 20.4 CENTS PER SHARE; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE LTD RYM.NZ – IS PLANNING TO BUILD A NEW $100 MLN RETIREMENT VILLAGE IN HAVELOCK NORTH; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN TO BUILD NZ$100M RETIREMENT VILLAGE IN HAVELOCK NORTH

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $1.08 million activity. The insider REED COLIN V bought $1.08 million.