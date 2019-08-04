Raging Capital Management Has Boosted Its Position in Cvr Partners LP (UAN) by $10.55 Million; Jetblue Awys (JBLU) Stock Price Rose While Wilsey Asset Management Has Lifted Holding

Wilsey Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Jetblue Awys Corp (JBLU) by 6.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilsey Asset Management Inc bought 30,198 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.22% . The institutional investor held 529,151 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.70 million, up from 498,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Jetblue Awys Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $19.03. About 3.21M shares traded. JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) has risen 7.37% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical JBLU News: 24/04/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES $1626 MLN VS $1458 MLN; 02/04/2018 – JetBlue Appoints President of New Travel Products Subsidiary; 05/04/2018 – JetBlue Selects Pratt & Whitney Geared Turbofan Engines for Its Airbus A320neo Family of Aircraft; 18/05/2018 – JetBlue Announces Retirement of General Counsel; 10/05/2018 – JetBlue Sees 2Q Rev Per Available Seat Mile Ranging Between -3.0% and Fla; 24/04/2018 – JetBlue 1Q Rev $1.75B; 05/04/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS SAYS EXPECTS TO BEGIN TAKING DELIVERY OF A320NEO FAMILY AIRCRAFT IN 2019 – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – JetBlue Airways Reports March Traffic Increased 7.3% From a Year Ago; 24/04/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP – FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018, JETBLUE EXPECTS CAPACITY TO INCREASE BETWEEN 6.5% AND 8.5%; 12/03/2018 – JetBlue Promotes Doug McGraw to Vice President, Corporate Communications and Elizabeth Windram to Vice President, Marketing

Raging Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cvr Partners Lp (UAN) by 65.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raging Capital Management Llc bought 3.52 million shares as the company’s stock rose 13.48% . The hedge fund held 8.87 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.13M, up from 5.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raging Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cvr Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $442.94 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.91. About 90,553 shares traded. CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) has risen 18.13% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.13% the S&P500. Some Historical UAN News: 29/05/2018 – CVR MEDICAL, CVR GLOBAL REACH STRATEGIC PACT; 11/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Prediction of WMH in Migraine Using a BOLD-CVR Map; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Affms CVR Partners ‘B+’ Rtgs; Otlk Rvd To Neg; 26/04/2018 – CVR Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 17c; 26/04/2018 – CVR Partners Will Not Pay Cash Distribution for 1Q; 20/04/2018 – DJ CVR Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UAN); 29/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: CVR MEDICAL AND CVR GLOBAL REACH STRATEGIC AGREEMENT; 13/04/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON APRIL 2, CO SENT COMPUTERSHARE, AS RIGHTS AGENT UNDER GLUCAGON CVR AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: TOM J. HARRIS FORMER CFO TIME AT WARNER CABLE AND ASSOCIATED PRESS APPOINTED CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF CVR MEDICAL; 14/03/2018 CONVIVIALITY CVR FURTHER UPDATE

More notable recent CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CVR Partners to Release Second Quarter 2019 Earnings – GlobeNewswire” on July 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CVR Partners to Release First Quarter 2019 Earnings – GlobeNewswire” published on April 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CVR Energy tops Q1 EPS consensus, maintains quarterly dividend – Seeking Alpha” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CVR Partners Reports 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Results And Announces Cash Distribution of 12 Cents – GlobeNewswire” published on February 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Just When Earnings Were Starting to Improve, CVR Refining’s Parent Decides to Buy It Out – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 30, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold UAN shares while 7 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 38.67 million shares or 0.68% more from 38.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can holds 15,000 shares. Cna Finance invested in 0.42% or 502,664 shares. Symphony Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.04% of its portfolio in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) for 38,259 shares. Susquehanna International Group Llp invested in 162,088 shares or 0% of the stock. Forbes J M And Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 14,900 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported 0.01% in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN). Deutsche Savings Bank Ag invested in 193,205 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 0% in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN). Royal Comml Bank Of Canada stated it has 5,244 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership reported 30,494 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System holds 183,499 shares. Morgan Stanley has 1.98 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hightower Llc owns 65,714 shares. Regions Fincl Corp stated it has 8,120 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The California-based Glendon Capital Management Limited Partnership has invested 2.03% in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN).

Raging Capital Management Llc, which manages about $631.31M and $689.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Radcom Ltd (NASDAQ:RDCM) by 317,865 shares to 797,188 shares, valued at $5.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 2,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,150 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $45,450 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold JBLU shares while 95 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 266.36 million shares or 0.31% more from 265.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Bankshares De holds 0% or 43,337 shares. Captrust Advisors holds 0% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) or 387 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 686,899 shares. Montgomery Invest Mngmt holds 24,900 shares. Hanson Doremus Management holds 2,035 shares. Wedge Capital Management L LP Nc reported 0.15% of its portfolio in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 0.06% or 743,209 shares. 439,100 are held by Nordea Inv Management. 590,214 were reported by First Advisors Limited Partnership. Nuwave Inv Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). 177 were reported by Highstreet Asset Mgmt. Sei Investments Communications holds 0.01% of its portfolio in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) for 184,785 shares. Atria Investments Ltd has 0.01% invested in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) for 12,971 shares. Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Com accumulated 30,196 shares or 0% of the stock. 638,191 were accumulated by Barclays Public Ltd Company.