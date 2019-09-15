Raging Capital Management Has Boosted Its Mitek Sys (MITK) Position by $6.47 Million; Mgic Invt Wis (Call) (MTG) Holder Bank Of Montreal Lowered Stake by $4.16 Million

Bank Of Montreal decreased its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (Call) (MTG) by 76.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Montreal sold 319,819 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.81% . The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.31M, down from 419,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Montreal who had been investing in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $12.72. About 4.99M shares traded or 8.79% up from the average. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 3.30% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 22/03/2018 – MGIC HIRES SEAN VALCAMP, VP, CHIEF INFORMATION SECURITY OFFICER; 09/04/2018 – MGIC Announces Reduced Borrower-Paid Premium Rates; 06/03/2018 MGIC Announces Enhancement to Fiserv Inc.’s PCLender; 30/05/2018 – MGIC Hires Leonard (Len) Murray, Account Manager, West Central Region; 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR THE QUARTER WERE $232.1 MILLION, COMPARED TO $229.1 MILLION FOR THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q Book Value Per Share $8.70; 08/05/2018 – MGIC APRIL ENDING PRIMARY DELIQUENT INVENTORY FELL 9.9% Y/Y; 30/05/2018 – MGIC Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q Net $143.6M; 18/04/2018 – MGIC 1Q NET OPER EPS 38C, EST. 35C

Raging Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mitek Sys Inc (MITK) by 206.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raging Capital Management Llc bought 718,729 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.82% . The hedge fund held 1.07 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.61 million, up from 348,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raging Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mitek Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $414.00M market cap company. The stock 0.05% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $9.98. It is down 18.82% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MITK News: 23/05/2018 – MITEK EXTENDS LEADERSHIP POSITION IN DIGITAL IDENTITY; 23/05/2018 – Mitek Extends Leadership Position In Digital Identity Verification By Acquiring A2iA; 17/05/2018 – MiTek and OZCO, the Leader of the Ornamental Wood Ties Hardware Category, Launch New “Project Explorer” App; 30/05/2018 – Mitek Partners with Industry Leader to Improve New Account Opening, Help Businesses Achieve Compliance and Mitigate Fraud Exposure; 01/05/2018 – Mitek Reports Record Second Quarter Revenue, Up 25% Year Over Year Raises Full Year Revenue Guidance

More notable recent Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Mitek Systems (MITK) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Mitek Systems Is Rocketing Higher Today – Nasdaq” published on October 31, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Mitek Reports 46% Revenue Growth in Record First Quarter – GlobeNewswire” on January 29, 2019. More interesting news about Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Mitek to Report Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results on May 1, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mitek responds to ASG’s offer boost – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.81 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 11 investors sold MITK shares while 26 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 21.80 million shares or 18.34% more from 18.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Harvest Management Ltd Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 15,000 shares. Savings Bank Of America Corp De owns 29,631 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Ltd Company has invested 0% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Raymond James Associates holds 31,244 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Victory Cap Mgmt has 0% invested in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) for 109,246 shares. White Pine Capital Ltd Liability Corp owns 217,324 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Amer Intll Grp Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Blackrock Inc reported 2.08 million shares. Envestnet Asset Management Inc stated it has 0% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Goldman Sachs owns 160,284 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Illinois-based Oberweis Asset Mgmt has invested 0.22% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Rhumbline Advisers holds 46,147 shares. State Street holds 0% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) for 653,057 shares.

Raging Capital Management Llc, which manages about $631.31M and $591.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 3.30M shares to 2.54 million shares, valued at $14.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 569,184 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 754,261 shares, and cut its stake in Bmc Stk Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.42 EPS, down 12.50% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.48 per share. MTG’s profit will be $150.90 million for 7.57 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by MGIC Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.70% negative EPS growth.

Bank Of Montreal, which manages about $34.23B and $118.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cnooc Ltd (NYSE:CEO) by 18,923 shares to 20,423 shares, valued at $3.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 146,490 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.49 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (NYSE:CX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold MTG shares while 78 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 300.59 million shares or 1.27% less from 304.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citadel Advsr Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Fil Ltd owns 0% invested in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) for 52 shares. Massachusetts Service Ma accumulated 0% or 204,705 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity holds 53,700 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated reported 3.49 million shares. 143,700 are held by Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company. Art Advsr Lc owns 57,208 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Bluecrest Mngmt Ltd holds 0.03% or 34,017 shares. Globeflex LP reported 67,024 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. 5.39 million were reported by Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability Co. Cibc Asset Management Inc holds 0% or 13,224 shares in its portfolio. Numerixs Inv Technologies Incorporated holds 0.01% or 3,487 shares. Commonwealth Bankshares Of Aus accumulated 0.01% or 94,900 shares. Kepos Capital LP owns 39,385 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Ltd owns 0.01% invested in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) for 79,619 shares.

More notable recent MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MGIC’s Q2 Is Excellent. The Stock Remains Cheap, Even To Liquidation Value – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MGIC Investment CFO to be next CEO – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Does MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) Affect Your Portfolio Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” on June 22, 2019. More interesting news about MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Financial Sector Update for 09/10/2019: HLNE,STC,MTG – Nasdaq” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “MGIC enters separation agreement with chief risk officer – Milwaukee Business Journal” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $61,450 activity.