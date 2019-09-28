Raging Capital Management Decreased Holding in Grubhub (GRUB) by $2.97 Million as Share Value Declined; M&R Capital Management Has Upped Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Class A (ACN) Stake by $506,000 as Valuation Rose

M&R Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Class A (ACN) by 5.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&R Capital Management Inc bought 2,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 52,309 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.64 million, up from 49,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $191.38. About 1.85M shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 15/05/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in lDC’s MarketScape Worldwide Cloud Professional Services 2018 Vendor Assessment for Fourth Consecutive Report; 25/04/2018 – Accenture to Audiocast Investor & Analyst Conference Today; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 13/03/2018 – ACCENTURE NAMES VUKANI MNGXATI COUNTRY MD FOR SOUTH AFRICA; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE 2Q BOOKINGS $10.3B; 29/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 26/03/2018 – ACCENTURE NAMES OFFICE MANAGING DIRECTORS FOR CALGARY,; 16/03/2018 – ACCENTURE’S MONTREAL OFFICE MANAGING DIRECTOR MADELEINE CHENETTE NAMED A FINALIST FOR LES MERCURIADES AWARDS; 29/03/2018 – Meredith Corp to Sell Meredith Xcelerated Marketing to Accenture; 14/05/2018 – Accenture Is a Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group Procurement Outsourcing Market Report for 2018

Raging Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Grubhub Inc (GRUB) by 25.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raging Capital Management Llc sold 38,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The hedge fund held 111,400 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.69 million, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raging Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Grubhub Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $55.86. About 1.47M shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 01/05/2018 – GrubHub Sees 2Q EPS $228M-EPS $236M; 23/04/2018 – RAN SEES 60% UPSIDE FOR GRUBHUB AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 02/04/2018 – Grubhub Expands Delivery Offering to 34 Additional Markets Nationwide; 22/04/2018 – Uber Eats is the fastest-growing meal delivery service in the U.S., bringing in nearly as much new customer revenue as GrubHub:; 09/04/2018 – GRUB: Postmates, DoorDash have talked merger to fend of GrubHub,; 06/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon; 29/05/2018 – MFS New Discovery Fund Adds Lincoln Electric, Exits GrubHub; 07/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon:; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub Sees 2018 EBIT $242M-EBIT $262M; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub Sees 2018 Rev $930M-$965M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold ACN shares while 394 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 342 raised stakes. 446.64 million shares or 0.56% more from 444.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wendell David Assoc owns 36,979 shares. New York-based Gideon Capital Advsr has invested 0.11% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Schwerin Boyle Capital Mngmt accumulated 4.75% or 245,960 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.16% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) or 229,800 shares. Citigroup holds 0.12% or 809,307 shares. Glenmede Trust Com Na holds 1.25M shares or 1.02% of its portfolio. Keybank National Association Oh owns 474,077 shares. Personal Cap Advsr reported 0.01% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Suntrust Banks has 0.16% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Sns Gp Limited reported 1,338 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Lc reported 0.2% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Sloane Robinson Llp has invested 2.25% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Colonial Advisors holds 1.12% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 33,365 shares. Stonebridge Cap holds 1,323 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

More notable recent Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Accenture plc’s (NYSE:ACN) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Accenture Names Simon Eaves Group Chief Executive â€” Products, Succeeding Sander van ‘t Noordende – Business Wire” published on September 24, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Accenture Launches Experience Activation Network to Power Growth for World’s Leading Brands – Business Wire” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Accenture Ranked #1 in New HFS Top Ten Report in SAP® SuccessFactors Services® – Business Wire” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Accenture Integrates Qualtrics EmployeeXM into myConcerto® to Improve and Personalize Employee Engagement – Business Wire” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

M&R Capital Management Inc, which manages about $538.18M and $442.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (NYSE:SLB) by 9,868 shares to 2,659 shares, valued at $105,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.14 earnings per share, down 57.58% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.33 per share. GRUB’s profit will be $12.79 million for 99.75 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Grubhub Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

More notable recent Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “GrubHub Inc. (GRUB) Perks are Likely to Drive Top Line Growth – DA Davidson – StreetInsider.com” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “GrubHub -3.9% as Chanos says he’s short – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Does Grubhub Inc.’s (NYSE:GRUB) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Square Stock Is Much Better Than the Current Selloff Suggests – Investorplace.com” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Could California’s AB5 Gig Workers Bill Hurt Grubhub? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Raging Capital Management Llc, which manages about $631.31M and $591.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Park Electrochemical Corp (NYSE:PKE) by 103,595 shares to 1.87 million shares, valued at $31.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvr Partners Lp (NYSE:UAN) by 109,358 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.98M shares, and has risen its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO).