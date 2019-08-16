Raging Capital Management Decreased By $6.70 Million Its Builders Firstsource (BLDR) Position; Silverbow Resorces (SBOW) Sellers Increased By 6.35% Their Shorts

Raging Capital Management Llc decreased Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR) stake by 13.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Raging Capital Management Llc sold 515,577 shares as Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR)’s stock rose 19.72%. The Raging Capital Management Llc holds 3.38M shares with $45.03 million value, down from 3.89 million last quarter. Builders Firstsource Inc now has $2.20B valuation. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $19.02. About 677,255 shares traded. Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) has declined 1.77% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BLDR News: 28/05/2018 – Builders FirstSource Access Event Set By Seaport for Jun. 4-5; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE INC – EXPECT TO GENERATE $170-190 MLN IN CASH FROM OPERATIONS AND INVESTING IN 2018; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises Builders FirstSource Rtgs To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Stable; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q GROSS MARGIN +24.2%, EST. +24.2%; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.3% Position in Builders First; 09/05/2018 – Builders FirstSource 1Q EPS 20c; 16/04/2018 – MUGATU: BLUE LINX? $BXCLE TIGRE?BUILDERS FIRST SOURCE? $BLDR THEY’RE THE SAME LOOK! DOESN’T ANYONE NOTICE THIS?I FEEL… h; 21/04/2018 – DJ Builders FirstSource Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLDR); 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q ADJ EPS 24C

Silverbow Resorces Inc (NYSE:SBOW) had an increase of 6.35% in short interest. SBOW’s SI was 149,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 6.35% from 140,100 shares previously. With 22,000 avg volume, 7 days are for Silverbow Resorces Inc (NYSE:SBOW)’s short sellers to cover SBOW’s short positions. The SI to Silverbow Resorces Inc’s float is 1.42%. The stock increased 7.84% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $8.67. About 20,348 shares traded. SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) has declined 65.18% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.18% the S&P500. Some Historical SBOW News: 10/04/2018 – SilverBow at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 08/05/2018 – SILVERBOW RESOURCES 1Q EPS 72C; 08/05/2018 – SILVERBOW RESOURCES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE OF 175 TO 195 MMCFE/D; 08/05/2018 – SILVERBOW RESOURCES INC – REITERATING FULL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURE GUIDANCE OF $245 TO $265 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ SilverBow Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBOW); 24/04/2018 – SilverBow Resources to Participate at Stephens 2018 Energy Executive Summit; 22/05/2018 – SilverBow Resources to Participate at Wells Fargo West Coast Energy Conference; 03/04/2018 – SilverBow Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for Apr. 10; 22/03/2018 SilverBow Resources to Participate at IPAA Oil & Gas Investment Symposium; 08/05/2018 – SilverBow Resources 1Q Rev $52.8M

SilverBow Resources, Inc., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gas and oil from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. The company has market cap of $101.94 million. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 124 million barrels of oil equivalent. It has a 0.71 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc. in May 2017.

Raging Capital Management Llc increased Floor & Decor Hldgs Inc stake by 88,101 shares to 308,101 valued at $12.70M in 2019Q1. It also upped Bmc Stk Hldgs Inc stake by 283,011 shares and now owns 1.78 million shares. Mannkind Corp was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold BLDR shares while 59 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 86.28 million shares or 1.13% less from 87.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantbot Techs Lp reported 0.05% stake. Signaturefd Lc holds 0% or 67 shares in its portfolio. Prelude Cap Limited Liability Corporation has 11,241 shares. Buckingham owns 1.05 million shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp owns 3,516 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Sei Investments owns 25,694 shares. Robotti Robert has 2.03 million shares. Gru One Trading LP holds 11,062 shares. Raymond James And Assocs reported 90,840 shares stake. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 956,622 shares. 3,065 were reported by Pnc Service Gp. Lsv Asset holds 0.05% or 2.31M shares. Synovus Fincl holds 0% or 331 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) for 115,951 shares. Kepos Cap Ltd Partnership invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR).

