Raging Capital Management Cut Its Radcom LTD (RDCM) Stake by $2.23 Million; Share Price Rose; Cvs Health (CVS) Position Maintained by Moon Capital Management Llc

Moon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 2.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Llc bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 56,765 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.06B, up from 55,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $55.94. About 5.48M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500.

Raging Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Radcom Ltd (RDCM) by 28.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raging Capital Management Llc sold 317,865 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.04% with the market. The hedge fund held 797,188 shares of the computer peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.92M, down from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raging Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Radcom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.68 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $7.12. About 20,736 shares traded or 32.59% up from the average. Radcom Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) has declined 57.72% since July 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.15% the S&P500. Some Historical RDCM News: 11/05/2018 Russell Investments Group Exits Position in Radcom; 21/05/2018 – RADCOM Achieves Telefόnica UNICA Certification; 14/05/2018 – Herald Investment Buys New 1.2% Position in Radcom; 22/05/2018 – RADCOM 1Q EPS 2c; 22/05/2018 – RADCOM LTD RDCM.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $43 MLN TO $47 MLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. E&G Advsrs Limited Partnership accumulated 5,071 shares. Pitcairn Co holds 0.07% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 12,249 shares. The Missouri-based Smith Moore & has invested 0.13% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Moreover, St James Investment has 3.37% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 681,349 shares. Bright Rock Cap Lc holds 1.93% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 107,000 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 2.1% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 144,629 shares. Moreover, Banque Pictet And Cie has 0.01% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 12,742 shares. Gargoyle Inv Advisor Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 17,046 shares or 0.88% of all its holdings. Signaturefd Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Clarivest Asset Llc reported 26 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) reported 13,495 shares. Cadence Bancorp Na holds 0.39% or 18,256 shares in its portfolio. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 5,629 shares. Veritas Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership holds 5.9% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 12.18M shares. King Luther owns 83,693 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 1 insider sale for $9.06 million activity. LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $233,080 worth of stock or 4,000 shares. Shares for $506,016 were bought by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8. On Friday, February 1 the insider MERLO LARRY J sold $10.73 million. BROWN C DAVID II bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800.

Moon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $166.36 million and $87.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 1,890 shares to 48,929 shares, valued at $6.38B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER) by 30 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,864 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

