Raging Capital Management Cut Its Holding in Facebook (FB) by $5.30 Million; Telephone & Data Sys (TDS) Stake Maintained by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Telephone & Data Sys Inc (TDS) by 194.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital bought 69,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.25% . The institutional investor held 105,500 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24 million, up from 35,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Telephone & Data Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $24.95. About 244,170 shares traded. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) has risen 28.49% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TDS News: 24/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Systems Names James W. Butman to Board; 01/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Sys 1Q EPS 34c; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms TDS and U.S. Cellular’s IDRs at ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – Telephone & Data Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Sys Declares Dividend of 16c; 24/05/2018 – TDS names John M. Toomey vice president and treasurer; 01/05/2018 – TELEPHONE & DATA 1Q EPS 34C; 15/05/2018 – TDS and U.S. Cellular To Webcast Annual Meetings Of Shareholders; 24/05/2018 – TDS announces second quarter 2018 dividend; 29/03/2018 – Telephone & Data 2018 Plan Provides 80% of Bonus Will Be Based on Quantitative Company Performance and 20% on Individual Performance

Raging Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 18.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raging Capital Management Llc sold 31,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 140,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.42M, down from 172,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raging Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $519.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $182. About 7.07 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica data allegations are concerning – UK PM May spokesman; 05/04/2018 – Dealbook: Are Facebook’s Latest Privacy Changes Enough?: DealBook Briefing; 08/05/2018 – BNN: Google, Amazon, Facebook to Attend White House AI Meeting; 23/03/2018 – Facebook’s Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Week; 04/04/2018 – KRON4 News: #BREAKING – House committee announces #Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify before panel on April 11…; 27/03/2018 – Facebook’s Reed on Data Privacy, MLB Partnership (Video); 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS PURSUING FORENSIC AUDITS TO INVESTIGATE CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA CLAIMS; 26/03/2018 – EU presses Facebook on sharing of user data – letter; 25/04/2018 – Facebook makes an ex-FCC chairman its US public policy chief after data scandal; 08/04/2018 – New York Post: Facebook’s data breach could be higher than 87M: Cambridge Analytica whistleblower

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 1.51 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold TDS shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 88.18 million shares or 2.58% less from 90.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametrica Ltd reported 8,109 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management invested in 94,876 shares. 227,264 are held by Rhumbline Advisers. Jefferies Gp Lc stated it has 36,401 shares. Usa Financial Portformulas reported 3,869 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al invested in 0% or 13,200 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Lc accumulated 76,270 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd has invested 0.12% in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS). Moreover, Oakbrook Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS). Moreover, Gideon Incorporated has 0.13% invested in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS). Bank Of America De has 566,054 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv reported 78,600 shares. 203,374 are owned by Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv. Menta Ltd Liability Company holds 0.09% or 6,663 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS).

Since August 19, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $124,400 activity.

Eidelman Virant Capital, which manages about $285.00 million and $142.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,350 shares to 19,940 shares, valued at $3.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “TDS to appoint Douglas W. Chambers as senior vice president — finance and chief accounting officer; Douglas D. Shuma to retire – PR Newswire” on February 23, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “TDS reports fourth quarter and full year 2018 results – PRNewswire” published on February 22, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “TDS and US Cellular to release first quarter operating results on May 2, 2019 and host conference call on May 3, 2019 – PRNewswire” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “TDS Telecom +3.3% amid profit growth in wireline, cellular – Seeking Alpha” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Telephone and Data Systems Inc. – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: FB, PEGI, NR – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Facebook: The Only Social Network Pure-Play Left – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Flat Subscription Rate, Custom Algorithms And Mobile Plans: Meet iFlip – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Facebookâ€™s earnings hit by fines and growth slowdown, but investors remain unfazed – MarketWatch” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Report: Facebook Paid People To Transcribe User Audio – Benzinga” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 23.45 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 0.82% or 3.44M shares in its portfolio. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd owns 0.01% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 4,640 shares. Comerica Bancshares has 504,627 shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. Tuttle Tactical owns 20,342 shares. Brown Advisory Inc accumulated 1.33M shares or 0.63% of the stock. City owns 20,429 shares. Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia Tru owns 1,515 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 4,976 shares. Kbc Nv owns 686,725 shares or 0.94% of their US portfolio. Michigan-based Blue Chip Prtnrs Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Connecticut-based Hartford Fin Mgmt has invested 0.42% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Van Hulzen Asset Limited Com invested in 1.87% or 41,594 shares. Cap Interest Limited Ca has invested 3.05% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Stanley holds 1.32% or 32,692 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Com reported 427,702 shares.

Raging Capital Management Llc, which manages about $631.31M and $689.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 14,000 shares to 192,000 shares, valued at $6.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Upland Software Inc by 19,997 shares in the quarter, for a total of 262,836 shares, and has risen its stake in Park Electrochemical Corp (NYSE:PKE).