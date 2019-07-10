Raging Capital Management Cut Its Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stake; AMPLIA THERAPEUTICS LTD ORDINARY SHARES (INNMF) Shorts Raised By 164.63%

AMPLIA THERAPEUTICS LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:INNMF) had an increase of 164.63% in short interest. INNMF’s SI was 21,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 164.63% from 8,200 shares previously. With 16,500 avg volume, 1 days are for AMPLIA THERAPEUTICS LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:INNMF)’s short sellers to cover INNMF’s short positions. It closed at $0.0689 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 10, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Raging Capital Management Llc decreased Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) stake by 3.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Raging Capital Management Llc sold 2,400 shares as Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)’s stock rose 0.88%. The Raging Capital Management Llc holds 70,150 shares with $13.47 million value, down from 72,550 last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc now has $75.24 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.88% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $205.95. About 1.48M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 11/03/2018 – Blackstone-Backed Hedge Fund Arkkan Hires Goldman Sachs’s Abrat; 17/04/2018 – Dealbook: Goldman’s Gains in Trading Raise a Familiar Dilemma: DealBook Briefing; 25/04/2018 – Booking Holdings to Attend the Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant and Leisure Conference; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN CFO: NO CHANGES TO GROWTH TARGETS ON MARCUS; 19/04/2018 – Clorox Presenting at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 30/05/2018 – BRIGHTVIEW HOLDINGS INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, KKR, UBS INVESTMENT BANK ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 16/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Says Emerging Markets Now Look Like Rich Countries; 18/05/2018 – Blank-Check Company Backed By Goldman Sachs Files for IPO; 02/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SAYS ALL 11 DIRECTORS ARE APPROVED; 22/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5

Amplia Therapeutics Limited, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on advancing a pipeline of focal adhesion kinase inhibitors for cancer and fibrosis. The company has market cap of $2.73 million. It also makes and sells drugs. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Innate Immunotherapeutics Limited and changed its name to Amplia Therapeutics Limited in September 2018.

Among 4 analysts covering Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Goldman Sachs Group had 8 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, March 26. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, April 16. The rating was downgraded by Societe Generale to “Sell” on Friday, February 1. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Tuesday, April 16 by BMO Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lincoln Natl Corporation reported 3,065 shares. Ims reported 3,520 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Wharton Business Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 33,449 shares. Numerixs Inv Tech holds 0.1% or 3,810 shares. Steinberg Global Asset invested 0.05% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Moreover, Freestone Capital Holdg Ltd Company has 0.06% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 5,252 shares. Brinker Cap reported 0.08% stake. Evergreen Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 11,035 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Iat Reinsurance invested in 3.3% or 101,250 shares. 170 were accumulated by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma. Hudson Valley Adv holds 0.26% or 5,587 shares. Associated Banc, Alabama-based fund reported 4,945 shares. Adams Asset Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 0.6% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 23,582 shares. Dowling Yahnke Limited Co has 0.42% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 22,672 shares. Moreover, Gillespie Robinson Grimm Inc has 0.12% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).