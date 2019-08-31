Raging Capital Management Boosted Holding in Cvr Partners LP (UAN) by $10.55 Million; Global Thematic Partners Position in Vipshop Hldgs LTD (VIPS) Boosted by $2.98 Million as Stock Price Declined

Raging Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cvr Partners Lp (UAN) by 65.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raging Capital Management Llc bought 3.52M shares as the company’s stock rose 13.48% . The hedge fund held 8.87M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.13M, up from 5.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raging Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cvr Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $399.04M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.0075 during the last trading session, reaching $3.53. About 55,469 shares traded. CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) has risen 18.13% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.13% the S&P500. Some Historical UAN News: 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Affms CVR Partners ‘B+’ Rtgs; Otlk Rvd To Neg; 05/04/2018 – CONVIVIALITY CVR APPOINTMENT OF ADMINISTRATORS/NOMAD; 26/04/2018 – CVR Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 17c; 04/04/2018 – CONVIVIALITY CVR PROPOSED SALE OF; 20/04/2018 – DJ CVR Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UAN); 30/05/2018 – S&P REVISES CVR PARTNERS, LP OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B+’; 03/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: TOM J. HARRIS FORMER CFO TIME AT WARNER CABLE AND ASSOCIATED PRESS APPOINTED CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF CVR MEDICAL; 26/04/2018 – CVR Partners Will Not Pay Cash Distribution for 1Q; 29/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: CVR MEDICAL AND CVR GLOBAL REACH STRATEGIC AGREEMENT; 13/04/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON APRIL 2, CO SENT COMPUTERSHARE, AS RIGHTS AGENT UNDER GLUCAGON CVR AGREEMENT – SEC FILING

Global Thematic Partners Llc increased its stake in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (VIPS) by 5.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Thematic Partners Llc bought 372,574 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% . The institutional investor held 6.72M shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.98 million, up from 6.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Thematic Partners Llc who had been investing in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $8.37 lastly. It is down 21.24% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VIPS News: 30/03/2018 – VIPSHOP TO INVEST UP TO $250M INTO A PRIVATE EQUITY FUND; 15/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Vipshop Trades Actively; 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS 1Q REV. $3.2B, EST. $3.08B; 14/05/2018 – VIPS SEES 2Q REV. 20.5B YUAN TO 21.3B YUAN, EST. 21.37B YUAN; 30/03/2018 Vipshop Investing in a Private Equity Fund; 19/04/2018 – Vipshop Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 14/05/2018 – Allianz Global Adds Vipshop Holdings, Exits Tal Education: 13F; 26/04/2018 – COSMO LADY CHINA HOLDINGS CO LTD 2298.HK – SUBSCRIBERS ARE WINDCREEK, IMAGE FRAME INVESTMENT, VIPSHOP AND QUICK RETURNS; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 17c; 30/03/2018 – Vipshop Holdings Committed to Invest Up to $250M Into a Private Equity Fund With Consumer Goods and Supply Chain as One of Its Key Investment Areas

More notable recent CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CVR Partners: Significant Upside Given The Revival Of Nitrogen Fertilizer Prices – Seeking Alpha” on January 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CVR Partners Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results NYSE:UAN – GlobeNewswire” published on October 24, 2018, Fool.com published: “3 Stocks I Never Plan to Buy – The Motley Fool” on October 06, 2017. More interesting news about CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CVR Partners: Restarted Distribution And 1H2019 Looks Strong – Seeking Alpha” published on February 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CVR Partners: Bad Spring Weather Sets Up A Strong Year Ahead – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Raging Capital Management Llc, which manages about $631.31 million and $689.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Everspin Technologies Inc by 227,966 shares to 1.26M shares, valued at $9.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO) by 181,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 303,900 shares, and cut its stake in Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold UAN shares while 7 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 38.67 million shares or 0.68% more from 38.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 1.98M shares. Us Savings Bank De owns 0% invested in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) for 1,040 shares. Susquehanna International Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership owns 162,088 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 303,405 were accumulated by Financial Bank Of America Corporation De. Bollard Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 424 shares. Tower Limited Co (Trc) invested 0% of its portfolio in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN). Raymond James & Associate accumulated 0% or 22,279 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability has invested 0% in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN). Ing Groep Nv accumulated 177,297 shares. Moreover, Citigroup Inc has 0.01% invested in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) for 1.86M shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can owns 15,000 shares. Germany-based Deutsche Financial Bank Ag has invested 0% in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN). California Public Employees Retirement has 183,499 shares. Indexiq Advisors Ltd Liability stated it has 17,374 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Llc reported 142,388 shares.

Global Thematic Partners Llc, which manages about $12.76 billion and $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 688,917 shares to 1.73M shares, valued at $68.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 683,691 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.32M shares, and cut its stake in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc.