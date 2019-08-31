Raffles Associates LP Trimmed Its Holding in Napco Sec Technologies (NSSC) as Share Value Rose; Kornitzer Capital Management Trimmed Its Intuit (INTU) Position by $3.89 Million

Raffles Associates Lp decreased its stake in Napco Sec Technologies Inc (NSSC) by 14.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raffles Associates Lp sold 24,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.99% . The hedge fund held 142,024 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95M, down from 166,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raffles Associates Lp who had been investing in Napco Sec Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $637.02M market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $34.48. About 151,619 shares traded. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) has risen 87.38% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.38% the S&P500. Some Historical NSSC News: 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q EPS 10c; 19/04/2018 – DJ NAPCO Security Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSSC); 15/05/2018 – Ranger Investment Mgmt Buys Into Napco Security Technologies; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Net $1.83M; 26/03/2018 NAPCO Security Technologies Announces Additional Large Purchase Order From Pepperdine University; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Rev $22.2M

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Intuit Inc (INTU) by 10.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc sold 14,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 132,081 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.53 million, down from 147,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Intuit Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $288.36. About 783,703 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 18/04/2018 – Intuit and Just Energy Launch a Corporate Renewable Energy Program for Texas Residents; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 REVENUE OF $5.915 BLN TO $5.935 BLN, GROWTH OF 14 TO 15 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT SEES YEAR CONSUMER GROUP REV. GROWTH OF 12 TO 13%; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $4.82; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT REPORTS 6% BOOST IN TURBOTAX ONLINE UNITS:; 25/04/2018 – Intuit Now Expects Full-Year Fiscal 2018 Consumer Group Revenue Growth of 12% to 13%; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Adj EPS 22c-Adj EPS 24c; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom for Intuit? Or Micron? Strange Pickings in RBC’s M&A Screen — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Third Quarter Revenue Growth Tops 15 Percent; Company Raises Full-Year Guidance

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chesley Taft & Assoc Limited Co has invested 0.1% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). First Communication owns 890 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Bb&T Securities Limited Co, a Virginia-based fund reported 53,611 shares. The Michigan-based State Bank has invested 0.09% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Cognios Cap Ltd Com holds 5,011 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 0.07% or 15,146 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker owns 2,390 shares. Haverford Commerce holds 0% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) or 869 shares. Mar Vista Investment Ptnrs Limited Liability Com stated it has 666,523 shares or 4.6% of all its holdings. Ferguson Wellman Capital has 0.16% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 18,256 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Management Limited reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Farmers National Bank accumulated 48 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Whittier Com holds 2,885 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 444,121 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $11.35 billion and $5.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cargurus Inc by 84,390 shares to 192,010 shares, valued at $7.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abb Ltd (Sw) (NYSE:ABB) by 381,170 shares in the quarter, for a total of 642,130 shares, and has risen its stake in Kraft Heinz Co.

Analysts await Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $0.25 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.2 per share. NSSC’s profit will be $4.62M for 34.48 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by Napco Security Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.06% EPS growth.