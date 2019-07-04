Raffles Associates LP Stake in Napco Sec Technologies (NSSC) Has Lowered by $483,240 as Stock Price Rose; Canadian Pac Ry LTD Com (CP) Holder Williams Jones & Associates Decreased Its Stake by $423,948

Raffles Associates Lp decreased its stake in Napco Sec Technologies Inc (NSSC) by 14.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raffles Associates Lp sold 24,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 142,024 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95M, down from 166,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raffles Associates Lp who had been investing in Napco Sec Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $486.44 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $26.33. About 126,452 shares traded. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) has risen 127.09% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 122.66% the S&P500.

Williams Jones & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd Com (CP) by 13.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Williams Jones & Associates Llc sold 2,058 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,053 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.69 million, down from 15,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Williams Jones & Associates Llc who had been investing in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $238.56. About 174,130 shares traded. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 19.21% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 20/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY REACHED PACT WITH TEAMSTERS; 26/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway union serves strike notice; 20/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH BOTH TCRC AND IBEW WHICH AVERTS POTENTIAL WORK STOPPAGE OF 12:01 AM EASTERN TIME APRIL 21, 2018; 26/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Teamsters, Electrical Workers File Strike Notice; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY, IBEW REACH TENTATIVE THREE-YEAR PACT; 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific workers strike, putting industries in disarray; 29/05/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA – TEAMSTERS GO ON STRIKE AT CANADIAN PACIFIC; 26/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY CP.TO UNION SERVES NOTICE TO GO ON STRIKE AS EARLY AS MAY 29 -UNION STATEMENT; 21/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific’s Unions Say a Strike Is Still `Inevitable’; 25/05/2018 – TCRC-Train & Engine and IBEW Vote Dn CP’s Final Offers in CIRB-administered Ratification Vote

Analysts await Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $3.07 EPS, up 25.31% or $0.62 from last year’s $2.45 per share. CP’s profit will be $428.30M for 19.43 P/E if the $3.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.09 actual EPS reported by Canadian Pacific Railway Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.89% EPS growth.

Williams Jones & Associates Llc, which manages about $4.95 billion and $4.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Haemonetics Corp Com (NYSE:HAE) by 7,300 shares to 9,550 shares, valued at $835,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr Tr Unit (SPY) by 102,956 shares in the quarter, for a total of 245,068 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE).

Analysts await Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $0.24 EPS, up 20.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.2 per share. NSSC’s profit will be $4.43 million for 27.43 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by Napco Security Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 41.18% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.13, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 1 investors sold NSSC shares while 22 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 7.17 million shares or 8.38% more from 6.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wasatch Advsr invested in 537,835 shares. Earnest Limited Liability holds 0% or 4,800 shares. Wells Fargo And Communication Mn holds 0% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) or 176,854 shares. Kennedy Management has 81,872 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Company owns 34,270 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Navellier And Assoc accumulated 11,811 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) for 187 shares. Blair William Commerce Il stated it has 35,004 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citigroup stated it has 0% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Moreover, Cambridge Investment Advsr has 0% invested in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) for 11,797 shares. Citadel Advsrs Lc holds 11,809 shares. Lord Abbett & Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). C M Bidwell & Associate Ltd stated it has 3,780 shares. G2 Inv Prtnrs Management Ltd owns 0.49% invested in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) for 76,829 shares. Highlander Capital Management Ltd Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $586,625 activity. 25,000 Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) shares with value of $489,125 were sold by CARRIERI MICHAEL.