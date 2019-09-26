Raffles Associates LP Stake in Cbs New (CBS) Has Raised by $490,000; Genesee & Wyo (GWR) Share Price Rose While Goodnow Investment Group Has Decreased Its Stake by $3.84 Million

Raffles Associates Lp increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 21.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raffles Associates Lp bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The hedge fund held 55,613 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.78M, up from 45,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raffles Associates Lp who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $41.24. About 3.66 million shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 03/05/2018 – CBS: WILL BRING ALL ACCESS TO AUSTRALIA BY YEAR END; 22/05/2018 – New York Post: CBS plans to challenge Redstone over bylaws change; 11/04/2018 – Ted Hearn: From Sinclair’s Retransmission Consent Blackout Alert Desk: Redstone likely to replace Moonves as head of $CBS if n; 04/05/2018 – Jessica Toonkel: Exclusive: Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO to clinch CBS merger; 09/04/2018 – Viacom asks for .68 ratio in counter to CBS bid; 16/05/2018 – Dealbook: Shari Redstone Says CBS Is Improperly Stripping Her of Power: DealBook Briefing; 17/05/2018 – Shari Redstone Faces Rebellion From CBS Board; 09/03/2018 – CBS News: Obama, Netflix in talks about providing content: NYT; 26/03/2018 – Emmy® Award-Winning Daytime Talk Show CBS’ The Doctors Features Medical Maríjuana, Inc. Flagship Product Real Scientific Hemp Oil™; 18/05/2018 – Drama intensifies as future of CBS-Viacom hangs in the balance

Goodnow Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Genesee & Wyo Inc (GWR) by 7.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodnow Investment Group Llc sold 38,399 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.76% . The hedge fund held 505,877 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $50.59M, down from 544,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodnow Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Genesee & Wyo Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $110.78. About 614,863 shares traded. Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) has risen 32.77% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical GWR News: 03/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING INC GWR.N – APPOINTS BRUCE CARTER AND CYNTHIA HOSTETLER TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 03/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Appoints Two New Directors to Board; Announces Upcoming Board Changes; 30/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 09/03/2018 Genesee & Wyoming Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 20/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 12/03/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times Average; 17/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q Traffic Through March 811.313 Carloads, Down 1.2%; 14/05/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING CARLOADS UP 3.7% IN APRIL :GWR US; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q EPS $1.19; 03/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING- RICHARD ALLERT AND HANS MICHAEL NORKUS HAVE INFORMED BOARD THEY WILL NOT STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AT END OF THEIR TERMS IN MAY 2018

Goodnow Investment Group Llc, which manages about $697.23M and $753.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 4,920 shares to 373,774 shares, valued at $42.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Etsy Inc by 26,852 shares in the quarter, for a total of 781,821 shares, and has risen its stake in Sensata Technologies Hldng P.

Analysts await Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.29 EPS, up 4.88% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.23 per share. GWR’s profit will be $73.49M for 21.47 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Genesee & Wyoming Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.24% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.24, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 21 investors sold GWR shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 46.90 million shares or 1.43% less from 47.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pillar Pacific Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 3,755 shares. Key Gp Holdings (Cayman) holds 1.13% or 134,357 shares. Hightower Advsr Limited Co has 0.02% invested in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) for 30,959 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) for 1.55M shares. Moreover, Goodnow Inv Group Ltd Liability Co has 6.71% invested in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) for 505,877 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt holds 2,173 shares. Farallon Management Lc accumulated 775,000 shares. Citigroup has 0% invested in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa has 2,946 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cornerstone has 75 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can owns 296,994 shares. 8,973 are owned by Raymond James Assocs. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.01% or 18,886 shares in its portfolio. Sterling Capital Llc invested 0.01% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Symphony Asset Limited Liability invested in 3,461 shares or 0.07% of the stock.

Raffles Associates Lp, which manages about $97.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Napco Sec Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 14,350 shares to 127,674 shares, valued at $3.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 53 investors sold CBS shares while 184 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.17 million shares or 8.04% less from 195.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Centurylink Investment Management Company has 0.45% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Dupont Cap Management owns 5,155 shares. Td Asset Management invested in 0.02% or 228,823 shares. Strs Ohio reported 83,903 shares. 276,039 are owned by Hsbc Pcl. Moreover, Hilton Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 1,085 shares. Barclays Public Limited stated it has 0.04% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Weiss Multi holds 350,000 shares. Prudential Public Limited holds 1.82M shares. Andra Ap has 0.23% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Blackrock holds 6,674 shares. Meritage Management holds 47,178 shares. Lpl Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 54,747 shares. Vident Inv Advisory invested 0.03% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Capital Mgmt Associate holds 12,885 shares or 1.04% of its portfolio.