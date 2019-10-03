Raffles Associates LP Maintains Position in Cbs New (CBS); Facebook (FB) Holder Arbor Investment Advisors Has Boosted Holding by $428,160

Arbor Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 124.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc bought 2,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 4,028 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $777,000, up from 1,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $498.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $174.6. About 16.37M shares traded or 13.87% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 28/03/2018 – Tim Cook on Facebook’s data leak scandal: ‘I wouldn’t be in this situation’; 24/04/2018 – THX® Announces Premium Large Format Cinema Offering at CinemaCon 2018; 26/03/2018 – Fewer than half of Americans trust Facebook to obey U.S. privacy laws, according to a new poll; 14/03/2018 – Facebook is talking with news outlets about creating daily videos for Facebook Watch; 23/03/2018 – MEDIA-Bolton was early beneficiary of Cambridge Analytica’s Facebook data- NYT; 05/04/2018 – BTIG’S GREENFIELD: `I DONT SEE USERS ABANDONING FACEBOOK’; 04/04/2018 – In Wake of Facebook Debacle, New Appthority Report Finds Tens of Thousands of Ad-Supported Apps Are Collecting Excessive Data; 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Defends Facebook’s Value as Senators Question Apology; 23/03/2018 – MEDIA-Bolton was early beneficiary of cambridge analytica’s Facebook data -NYT; 20/03/2018 – New Investigations Into Facebook Add New Pressures

Raffles Associates Lp increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 21.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raffles Associates Lp bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The hedge fund held 55,613 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.78 million, up from 45,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raffles Associates Lp who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.11% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $38.52. About 4.48 million shares traded or 12.52% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 18/05/2018 – The issues stem from Redstone’s efforts to try to reunite CBS with Viacom on terms rejected by Moonves; 16/05/2018 – NAATIONAL AMUSEMENTS INC (NAI) SAYS IT IN COURT FILING IT MADE CLEAR THAT IT WOULD RETAIN CONTROL OVER CBS, AND CBS REPEATEDLY DISCLOSED NAI’S CONTROL TO STOCKHOLDERS; 16/05/2018 – Amendment of CBS Bylaws Comes Ahead of Court Hearing in Delaware; 14/05/2018 – CBS-NIELSEN COLLABORATE TO ADVANCE DAI IN LIVE BROADCASTS; 04/04/2018 – REDSTONE IS SAID TO PUSH FOR VIACOM’S BAKISH IN A CBS DEAL; 02/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CBS CORP CBS.N INITIAL BID FOR VIACOM INC VIAB.O TO VALUE VIACOM BELOW CURRENT MARKET VALUE; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Elton John tribute concert heading to CBS next month; 04/04/2018 – Viacom will propose a counteroffer to CBS bid, sources say; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in a new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources; 16/05/2018 – Dealbook: Shari Redstone Says CBS Is Improperly Stripping Her of Power: DealBook Briefing

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 53 investors sold CBS shares while 184 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.17 million shares or 8.04% less from 195.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Griffin Asset Management Incorporated holds 1,150 shares. Amp Capital Invsts Limited invested in 0.08% or 301,369 shares. Hartford Inv Communication has 0.05% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 38,770 shares. Pnc Financial Grp Inc reported 1,221 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Retail Bank Of Mellon invested in 2.68 million shares or 0.04% of the stock. Brown Advisory Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). The Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Asset Limited has invested 0.07% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Brant Point Invest Lc holds 0.35% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 73,151 shares. Brandywine Global Inv Mngmt Lc has 303,003 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. 276,039 are owned by Hsbc Public Limited Company. Boothbay Fund invested in 21,942 shares or 0.1% of the stock. 15,569 were accumulated by Landscape Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation. Acg Wealth invested in 11,560 shares. 19,000 are owned by Oakbrook Limited. Palouse Cap Management has 1.28% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS).

Raffles Associates Lp, which manages about $97.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Napco Sec Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 14,350 shares to 127,674 shares, valued at $3.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bancshares holds 0.79% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 363,424 shares. Hudson Bay Capital Mgmt Lp owns 56,000 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Ballentine Limited Liability Com holds 19,498 shares. Tcw Group Inc reported 2.81% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Kbc Grp Inc Nv has 1.09% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 726,543 shares. C M Bidwell Assocs Limited holds 5,115 shares or 0.98% of its portfolio. Brookstone Cap Mngmt holds 10,194 shares. Montag A & Assoc has 2,077 shares. Spectrum Management Group Inc Inc reported 240 shares stake. Vision Capital accumulated 1,388 shares or 0.07% of the stock. California-based Tiemann Investment Limited Liability has invested 0.49% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Swedbank holds 1.67M shares or 1.46% of its portfolio. Burt Wealth Advsr holds 282 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cypress Cap Group Incorporated owns 2,322 shares. Hyman Charles D invested 0.12% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

