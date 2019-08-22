Raffles Associates LP Lowered Stake in Napco Sec Technologies (NSSC) as Stock Value Rose; As Caterpillar (CAT) Stock Value Declined, River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Has Lowered Its Holding by $1.91 Million

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 29.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold 14,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 33,524 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54 million, down from 47,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $117.68. About 2.74 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar bulldozes past estimates, lifts outlook; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC — SAYS EXPECT CAPEX TO BE ABOUT $1 BILLION TO $1.5 BILLION FOR THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE– CONF CALL; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. April 3-Month Total Machines Retail Sales Up 28%; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – GROUP PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER HAS ELECTED TO RETIRE; 24/04/2018 – CAT: EXPECTS RESOURCE INDUSTRIES MARGINS TO COME DOWN FROM 1Q; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SAYS GROUP PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER TO RETIRE; 07/05/2018 – Caterpillar at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR CAT.N SAYS FACILITIES RESTRUCTURING TO AFFECT APPROXIMATELY 880 POSITIONS; 30/04/2018 – `As Good as It Gets’ Worry Goes Beyond Caterpillar: Markets Live; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR CFO ANDREW BONFIELD PREVIOUSLY CFO OF NATIONAL GRID

Raffles Associates Lp decreased its stake in Napco Sec Technologies Inc (NSSC) by 14.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raffles Associates Lp sold 24,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.99% . The hedge fund held 142,024 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95 million, down from 166,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raffles Associates Lp who had been investing in Napco Sec Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $618.72 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.79% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $33.49. About 109,105 shares traded. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) has risen 87.38% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.38% the S&P500. Some Historical NSSC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ NAPCO Security Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSSC); 15/05/2018 – Ranger Investment Mgmt Buys Into Napco Security Technologies; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q EPS 10c; 26/03/2018 NAPCO Security Technologies Announces Additional Large Purchase Order From Pepperdine University; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Net $1.83M; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Rev $22.2M

Analysts await Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $0.25 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.2 per share. NSSC’s profit will be $4.62 million for 33.49 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by Napco Security Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.06% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.13, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 1 investors sold NSSC shares while 22 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 7.17 million shares or 8.38% more from 6.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 6,300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers owns 0% invested in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) for 14,508 shares. 187 were reported by Royal Financial Bank Of Canada. Millennium Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 11,465 shares in its portfolio. Credit Agricole S A holds 0.1% or 90,000 shares. North Star Investment Mngmt Corporation accumulated 81,800 shares. 11,797 are held by Cambridge Investment Advsr Inc. First Hawaiian Comml Bank, a Hawaii-based fund reported 630 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Commerce Ny has 0.01% invested in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Lord Abbett & Com Lc stated it has 0.01% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Lc holds 28,119 shares. Geode Lc owns 149,872 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 109,356 were accumulated by Eam Invsts Ltd. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership reported 114,696 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 23,749 were reported by Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Liability.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Choate Advisors reported 0.02% stake. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 82,109 shares. Puzo Michael J reported 1,500 shares. Caprock Gru has 0.19% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 7,266 shares. Gabelli Funds Llc has 138,800 shares. Focused Wealth Management Incorporated holds 0.74% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 18,073 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has 64,500 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Jaffetilchin Prns Limited Liability Company accumulated 4,596 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Spirit Of America Corporation New York reported 10,075 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs reported 3.46M shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Fdx Advisors invested 0.01% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Twin Tree Management LP reported 19,411 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Lpl Ltd owns 378,514 shares. Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 4.58M shares. Drexel Morgan stated it has 1.57% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 earnings per share, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.64B for 10.18 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual earnings per share reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.