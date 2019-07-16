Raffles Associates LP Lowered Its Napco Sec Technologies (NSSC) Position by $483,240 as Share Price Rose; Renaissance Investment Group Has Decreased Its Blackrock (BLK) Stake by $467,992

Renaissance Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 21.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Investment Group Llc sold 1,096 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,934 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68M, down from 5,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $481.7. About 412,229 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 17.67% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.10% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 21/03/2018 – BLACKROCK’S RICK RIEDER SAYS CONSENSUS NOW MOVED TO FOUR RATE HIKES THIS YEAR; 21/03/2018 – BLACKROCK STRATEGIST ROSENBERG SAYS ALSO SEE OPPORTUNITIES IN 15-YEAR MORTGAGES; 03/04/2018 – BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc: Total Voting Rights; 27/04/2018 – BlackRock’s Platinum ETF Assets Hit Record Even as Metal Tumbled; 09/03/2018 – BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc: Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings; 22/03/2018 – BlackRock Emerging Europe Plc: Portfolio Update; 08/05/2018 – BLACKROCK REPORTS 3.4% STAKE IN BIGLARI HOLDINGS AS OF APRIL 30; 03/05/2018 – BlackRock Announces 2018 Investor Day on June 5th, 2018; 12/04/2018 – BLACKROCK’S MOORE SAYS “PREFER TO GAIN EXPOSURE TO COMMODITIES THROUGH RELATED EQUITIES AND DEBT TODAY”; 30/04/2018 – BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc: Statement re Submission of Documents

Raffles Associates Lp decreased its stake in Napco Sec Technologies Inc (NSSC) by 14.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raffles Associates Lp sold 24,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 142,024 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95 million, down from 166,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raffles Associates Lp who had been investing in Napco Sec Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $502.92 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $26.65. About 165,782 shares traded. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) has risen 127.09% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 122.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NSSC News: 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Rev $22.2M; 26/03/2018 NAPCO Security Technologies Announces Additional Large Purchase Order From Pepperdine University; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Net $1.83M; 19/04/2018 – DJ NAPCO Security Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSSC); 15/05/2018 – Ranger Investment Mgmt Buys Into Napco Security Technologies; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q EPS 10c

Investors sentiment increased to 2.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.13, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 1 investors sold NSSC shares while 22 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 7.17 million shares or 8.38% more from 6.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Agricole S A reported 0.1% stake. Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 2,609 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Granite Inv Prns Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). 6,300 were reported by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. G2 Mgmt Llc stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). National Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation owns 60,933 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Associates Md invested in 0% or 12,017 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 15,330 shares. Savings Bank Of America De owns 3,196 shares. Navellier And Associate invested in 0.04% or 11,811 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) for 149,872 shares. Citigroup Inc reported 0% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 100 shares. Ranger Invest Management LP holds 0.61% of its portfolio in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) for 409,033 shares. Metropolitan Life Co Ny has invested 0.01% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $586,625 activity. The insider CARRIERI MICHAEL sold 25,000 shares worth $489,125.

Analysts await Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $0.24 EPS, up 20.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.2 per share. NSSC’s profit will be $4.53M for 27.76 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by Napco Security Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 41.18% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold BLK shares while 280 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 122.61 million shares or 6.52% less from 131.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

