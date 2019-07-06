Raffles Associates LP Lowered Its Napco Sec Technologies (NSSC) Holding by $483,240 as Market Valuation Rose; Walt Disney Com (DIS) Holder Qci Asset Management Boosted Holding by $321,900 as Stock Price Rose

Raffles Associates Lp decreased its stake in Napco Sec Technologies Inc (NSSC) by 14.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raffles Associates Lp sold 24,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 142,024 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95M, down from 166,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raffles Associates Lp who had been investing in Napco Sec Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $473.51M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $25.63. About 239,458 shares traded or 16.52% up from the average. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) has risen 127.09% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 122.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NSSC News: 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q EPS 10c; 15/05/2018 – Ranger Investment Mgmt Buys Into Napco Security Technologies; 19/04/2018 – DJ NAPCO Security Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSSC); 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Rev $22.2M; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Net $1.83M; 26/03/2018 NAPCO Security Technologies Announces Additional Large Purchase Order From Pepperdine University

Qci Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Com (DIS) by 1.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc bought 2,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 170,510 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.93M, up from 167,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $142.45. About 5.33 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO QTRLY REVENUES $14,548 MLN VS $13,336 MLN FOR QTR ENDED APRIL 1, 2017; 14/03/2018 – Disney reorganizes businesses, creates direct-to-consumer unit; 07/05/2018 – Bigger Than Disney: Universal Beijing Park’s Construction Budget Doubles; 16/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – RUPERT MURDOCH WILL SERVE AS CO-CHAIRMAN OF NEW FOX, ALONGSIDE LACHLAN MURDOCH; 29/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: AAPL, CM, DIS, QCOM, TSLA, SBUX & more; 12/04/2018 – Disney launches ESPN+ streaming service with live sports and a show from Kobe Bryant; 26/04/2018 – Disney is way ahead, but some others aren’t far behind; 09/03/2018 – New York Post: Peyton Manning will say no to ESPN, replacing Jon Gruden; 11/05/2018 – Comcast vs Disney; 29/05/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash

Qci Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $1.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) by 49,363 shares to 280,884 shares, valued at $15.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 36,857 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,069 shares, and cut its stake in Transcat Inc (NASDAQ:TRNS).

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $457,888 activity. $4,737 worth of stock was sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N on Tuesday, January 15.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $586,625 activity. BUCHEL KEVIN S also sold $97,500 worth of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) on Thursday, February 7.

