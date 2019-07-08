Raffles Associates LP Has Trimmed Napco Sec Technologies (NSSC) Holding as Share Price Rose; As Retrophin (RTRX) Valuation Declined, Holder Perceptive Advisors Cut Its Position by $6.32 Million

Perceptive Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Retrophin Inc (RTRX) by 8.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 287,331 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.05 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.13 million, down from 3.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Retrophin Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $831.69 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $20.07. About 295,116 shares traded. Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) has declined 30.48% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.91% the S&P500. Some Historical RTRX News: 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON MARCH 20, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 5 TO SUBLICENSE AGREEMENT, DATED FEB 16, 2012 WITH RETROPHIN, INC- SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS, RETROPHIN AMEND SUBLICENSE PACT; 09/03/2018 – ‘Pharma Bro’ Shkreli sentenced to 7 years for defrauding investors; 22/04/2018 – DJ Retrophin Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTRX); 01/05/2018 – RETROPHIN GETS FDA & EMA FEEDBACK ON PATHWAY TO NDA; 01/05/2018 – Retrophin 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 05/03/2018 Retrophin Announces Appointment of Casey Logan as Vice President of Corporate Development

Raffles Associates Lp decreased its stake in Napco Sec Technologies Inc (NSSC) by 14.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raffles Associates Lp sold 24,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 142,024 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95 million, down from 166,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raffles Associates Lp who had been investing in Napco Sec Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $465.57M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $25.2. About 148,675 shares traded. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) has risen 127.09% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 122.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NSSC News: 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Rev $22.2M; 15/05/2018 – Ranger Investment Mgmt Buys Into Napco Security Technologies; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Net $1.83M; 19/04/2018 – DJ NAPCO Security Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSSC); 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q EPS 10c; 26/03/2018 NAPCO Security Technologies Announces Additional Large Purchase Order From Pepperdine University

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold RTRX shares while 31 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 41.18 million shares or 0.19% more from 41.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Retail Bank Of America Corporation De has 0.01% invested in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Sphera Funds Mngmt has 435,678 shares for 0.91% of their portfolio. State Street, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.60 million shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 33,994 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 136,765 were accumulated by Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa). Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 134,200 shares. Invesco Limited has invested 0.01% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Ghost Tree Capital Llc accumulated 500,000 shares or 3.07% of the stock. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Lc has 0.01% invested in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). 105,610 were accumulated by Alliancebernstein Lp. 58,069 were reported by Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability Com. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 10,796 shares or 0% of the stock. Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 49,960 shares. Campbell Co Adviser Limited holds 0.11% or 9,601 shares. The New York-based Perceptive Ltd has invested 1.95% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $301,551 activity. 2,130 shares valued at $45,667 were sold by ASELAGE STEVE on Monday, February 11. $43,587 worth of stock was sold by Clague Laura on Monday, February 11. $35,933 worth of Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) shares were sold by REED ELIZABETH E.

Analysts await Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.65 earnings per share, down 16.07% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.56 per share. After $-0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Retrophin, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.34% EPS growth.

Perceptive Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.09 billion and $3.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amarin Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 1.67 million shares to 6.54 million shares, valued at $135.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cytomx Therapeutics Inc by 262,208 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.17 million shares, and has risen its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MNTA).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $586,625 activity. On Thursday, February 7 the insider CARRIERI MICHAEL sold $489,125.

Analysts await Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $0.24 earnings per share, up 20.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.2 per share. NSSC’s profit will be $4.43 million for 26.25 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by Napco Security Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 41.18% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.13, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 1 investors sold NSSC shares while 22 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 7.17 million shares or 8.38% more from 6.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intll Gp Incorporated Inc invested in 0% or 7,461 shares. 9,200 were reported by Strs Ohio. Cambridge Inv Advsrs, a Iowa-based fund reported 11,797 shares. Tower Ltd Co (Trc) reported 71 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Mngmt Ltd holds 0% or 16,000 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon invested in 0% or 60,933 shares. Federated Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 922 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Wedge Cap L LP Nc invested in 59,218 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 34,270 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) for 961,519 shares. Oberweis Asset holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) for 13,137 shares. Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De holds 3,196 shares. Vanguard Gru Inc invested 0% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Barclays Public Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC).