Raffles Associates LP Has Lifted Holding in Cbs New (CBS) as Market Valuation Rose; New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Maintains Position in Infosys LTD (INFY)

Raffles Associates Lp increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 21.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raffles Associates Lp bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The hedge fund held 55,613 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.78M, up from 45,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raffles Associates Lp who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $40.52. About 753,930 shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 17/05/2018 – Judge rules against CBS in clash with National Amusements; 11/04/2018 – Shari Redstone likely to replace Moonves as head of CBS if no deal with Viacom; 06/04/2018 – CBS CORP SAYS RICHARD PARSONS TO BE NEW DIRECTOR NOMINEE TO BOARD; 21/04/2018 – CBS 42: #BREAKING: 4-star Thompson High School 2019 quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa has committed to Alabama, his family anno…; 18/05/2018 – Denver CBS: Plane Crashes On Takeoff From Havana Airport, Cuban TV Reports; 14/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS SAYS NO INTENTION OF REPLACING CBS BOARD; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: CBS submits below market value bid for Viacom; 17/05/2018 – CBS Loses Bid to Block Redstone Family Control (Video); 12/05/2018 – CBS 42: BREAKING: CSX train collides with car at 23rd Ave crossing in Calera Cameron Edgeworth CBS 42 is on the scene; 02/05/2018 – Sinclair: All of Sinclair’s ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC Affiliated Stations Removed From Sony’s PlayStation Vue Platform

New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc increased its stake in Infosys Ltd (INFY) by 15.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc bought 88,496 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.11% . The hedge fund held 643,638 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.89M, up from 555,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc who had been investing in Infosys Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $11.34. About 5.32M shares traded. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 14.16% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.16% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 13/04/2018 – Infosys 4Q Net $571M; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – APPROVED TO DISSOLVE THE FINANCE AND INVESTMENT COMMITTEE EFFECTIVE APRIL 13, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Economic Times: Infosys cites data deletion to deny Rajiv Bansal’s payment; 26/05/2018 – Infosys Limited – General announcement; 30/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF WONGDOODY; 10/04/2018 – Calix and Infosys Enter Strategic Co-Creation Partnership to Accelerate Time-to-Market for New Capabilities on AXOS Platform; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS – REVENUE PRODUCTIVITY PER EMPLOYEE WAS STABLE DURING THE YEAR AS THE BENEFITS OF AUTOMATION AND NEWER SERVICES KICKED IN; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – RECOMMENDED SPECIAL DIVIDEND OF 10 RUPEES PER EQUITY SHARE; 16/05/2018 – INFOSYS UNIT IN BLOCKCHAIN TRADE NETWORK WITH 7 INDIA BANKS; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS- APPROVED CAPITAL ALLOCATION POLICY AFTER TAKING INTO CONSIDERATION STRATEGIC, OPERATIONAL CASH REQUIREMENTS OF COMPANY IN MEDIUM TERM

Raffles Associates Lp, which manages about $97.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Napco Sec Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 14,350 shares to 127,674 shares, valued at $3.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 53 investors sold CBS shares while 184 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.17 million shares or 8.04% less from 195.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Illinois-based Savant Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). The Texas-based Next Fin Grp Inc Inc has invested 0% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Brandywine Glob Investment Management Ltd Llc holds 0.1% or 303,003 shares. Northern holds 6,461 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 452,003 are held by Natl Pension Ser. Maine-based Hm Payson Company has invested 0% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Signaturefd Lc owns 96 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Capstone Inv Advsr Ltd Co holds 0% or 8,006 shares. Institute For Wealth Management Ltd Co reported 18,149 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Inv Advsr Limited Company stated it has 2.99% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Moreover, Prelude Capital Management Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 10,859 shares. Acg Wealth invested in 0.08% or 11,560 shares. North Star Invest Management has 19,903 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Vanguard Gp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 38,108 shares. Blb&B Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 0.04% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) or 7,728 shares.

