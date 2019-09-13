Raffles Associates LP Has Lifted Cbs New (CBS) Position; Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp Has Lifted Its Eaton Plc (ETN) Holding by $61.90 Million; Market Value Rose

Raffles Associates Lp increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 21.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raffles Associates Lp bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The hedge fund held 55,613 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.78 million, up from 45,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raffles Associates Lp who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $43.82. About 5.89M shares traded or 71.66% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 16/05/2018 – JUDGE SAYS SHARI REDSTONE CAN’T ACT ON CBS BEFORE THURSDAY; 04/04/2018 – CBS offer for Viacom was immediately rejected, sources say; 03/05/2018 – CBS’s Online Growth Helps Offset Slide in Network Viewership; 17/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS: CBS’S BOARD VOTE `WAS PURE PRETEXT’; 17/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: CBS says its board is declaring a dividend that would dilute the Redstone family’s control of the company; 03/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: CBS has submitted bid for Viacom that is below its market value; CBS special committee wants Moonves,; 23/04/2018 – News This Second: Sources have confirmed to CBS that the incident in Toronto appears to be a deliberate act but there is no; 17/04/2018 – WJZ | CBS Baltimore: #BREAKING: Southwest Airlines plane makes emergency landing at Philadelphia airport; 19/03/2018 – The NCAA Tournament generates more than $700 million in revenue for the association and its schools, the vast majority from its media rights deal with CBS and Turner; 16/05/2018 – Redstone family say CBS plan ‘invalid’ as courtroom showdown looms

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp increased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 507.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp bought 745,762 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The hedge fund held 892,699 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $74.34M, up from 146,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $87.3. About 2.29 million shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 03/04/2018 – ARENA MINERALS INC – MARK EATON HAS RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF COMPANY; 09/05/2018 – FORD SAYS ITS BUSINESS ACCOUNTS FOR ‘LESS THAN A THIRD’ OF VOLUME OF OUTPUT FROM MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PLANT IN EATON RAPIDS, MICHIGAN; 08/05/2018 – Eaton Named Among America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 10/05/2018 – EATON – SFGW WILL OWN 51 PCT INTEREST IN NEW JV, EATON WILL OWN 49 PCT INTEREST; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund lll; 09/05/2018 – FORD – TO PROVIDE UPDATE ON RESPONSE TO SUPPLY ISSUE AS RESULT OF FIRE ON MAY 2 AT MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PRODUCTS OF AMERICA FACTORY IN EATON RAPIDS; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. 1Q Net $488M; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.10-EPS $5.30; 25/04/2018 – Global LED Industrial Lighting Market 2018-2022 with CREE, Dialight, Eaton & General Electric Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome

More notable recent Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Does Eaton Corporation plc’s (NYSE:ETN) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Eaton’s eMobility Division Inks Another Deal – The Motley Fool” published on September 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “UBS Declares Quarterly Coupon Payments on Exchange Traded Notes: AMU and AMUB – Business Wire” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Eaton downgraded to Neutral at Baird – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 48 investors sold ETN shares while 297 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 315.54 million shares or 0.40% less from 316.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shine Advisory has invested 0.02% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Missouri-based First Allied Advisory Service Inc has invested 0.06% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Nuwave Invest Management Ltd Liability Com reported 2,900 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Blair William Il stated it has 46,113 shares. Capital Intll Ltd Ca owns 11,466 shares. Dearborn Prns Ltd reported 5,050 shares. Bb&T Corporation holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 66,101 shares. Community National Bank Na reported 773 shares stake. Estabrook Cap reported 40,934 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability holds 2,334 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Buckingham Asset Management Limited Liability Co reported 3,780 shares. 9.54M are held by Boston Prtnrs. First Natl Tru Company reported 55,789 shares. Eventide Asset Management Limited Co has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Blackrock has invested 0.11% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN).

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp, which manages about $30.64 billion and $4.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) by 1.10 million shares to 4.07 million shares, valued at $35.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 109,374 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.83M shares, and cut its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT).

More notable recent CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Investors Should Have An Eye For CBS – Seeking Alpha” on April 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors Who Bought CBS (NYSE:CBS) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 13% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CBS And Viacom Are Merging (Again) – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Mario Gabelli Sees Good Value In CBS – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “There’s A Lot To Like About CBS Corporation’s (NYSE:CBS) Upcoming 0.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Raffles Associates Lp, which manages about $97.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Napco Sec Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 14,350 shares to 127,674 shares, valued at $3.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.