Raffles Associates LP Has Decreased Its Position in Napco Sec Technologies (NSSC) as Stock Value Rose; Bronson Point Management Raised Its Visteon Com (VC) Stake

Raffles Associates Lp decreased its stake in Napco Sec Technologies Inc (NSSC) by 14.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raffles Associates Lp sold 24,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.99% . The hedge fund held 142,024 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95M, down from 166,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raffles Associates Lp who had been investing in Napco Sec Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $576.42 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.00% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $31.2. About 186,157 shares traded. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) has risen 87.38% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.38% the S&P500. Some Historical NSSC News: 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q EPS 10c; 19/04/2018 – DJ NAPCO Security Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSSC); 26/03/2018 NAPCO Security Technologies Announces Additional Large Purchase Order From Pepperdine University; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Rev $22.2M; 15/05/2018 – Ranger Investment Mgmt Buys Into Napco Security Technologies; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Net $1.83M

Bronson Point Management Llc increased its stake in Visteon Corp Com (VC) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bronson Point Management Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bronson Point Management Llc who had been investing in Visteon Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $61.7. About 549,388 shares traded. Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) has declined 42.86% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.86% the S&P500. Some Historical VC News: 26/04/2018 – Visteon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Visteon 1Q Adj EPS $2.08; 05/03/2018 Moody’s Upgrades Visteon’s Cfr Corporate Family Rating To Ba2, Outlook Is Stable; 14/05/2018 – Ajo, LP Exits Position in Visteon; 15/05/2018 – Panagora Adds Aptiv, Exits Visteon, Cuts Kimberly-Clark: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Visteon First-Quarter Profit Rises on Higher Sales; 26/04/2018 – Visteon 1Q EPS $2.11; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 19/04/2018 – DJ Visteon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VC); 09/03/2018 – VISTEON IN $150M ACCELERATED SHR REPURCHASE PACT W/ BARCLAYS

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $302,860 activity. $195,020 worth of Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) shares were bought by MANZO ROBERT.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold VC shares while 69 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 31.12 million shares or 3.19% less from 32.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorp Of New York Mellon invested in 0.03% or 1.46 million shares. New York-based Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gp Limited Com has invested 0.13% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Becker Mngmt reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Victory Cap reported 2,702 shares. 905 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 1,720 shares or 0% of the stock. Crow Point Ltd reported 3,530 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada invested in 0% or 16,899 shares. Dean Mngmt holds 0.8% or 7,105 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability invested in 83,046 shares or 0.18% of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System holds 0.01% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) or 88,257 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 0.03% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Comml Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0.01% or 48,875 shares. Synovus Fin Corporation stated it has 250 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Bronson Point Management Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $146.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) by 87,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $2.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.13, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 1 investors sold NSSC shares while 22 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 7.17 million shares or 8.38% more from 6.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Capital Management stated it has 0% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Dimensional Fund LP invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Goldman Sachs Grp accumulated 64,256 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) for 12,700 shares. Retail Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Ranger Invest Mgmt LP has invested 0.61% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). The New York-based Blackrock has invested 0% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Co has 0% invested in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). California Employees Retirement Systems reported 86,060 shares. The California-based Clarivest Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.01% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Moreover, Highlander Ltd has 0% invested in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Hightower Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). State Street Corp holds 207,130 shares. Geode Mgmt Limited Com reported 0% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC).

Analysts await Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $0.25 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.2 per share. NSSC’s profit will be $4.62M for 31.20 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by Napco Security Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.06% EPS growth.

