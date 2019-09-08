Raffles Associates LP Has Cut Napco Sec Technologies (NSSC) Stake by $483,240 as Share Price Rose; Tri Continental (TY) Share Price Were Volatile While Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Has Lowered Stake

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Tri Continental Corp (TY) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc sold 18,628 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 561,309 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.76 million, down from 579,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Tri Continental Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $26.93. About 77,360 shares traded or 63.89% up from the average. Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) has 0.00% since September 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Raffles Associates Lp decreased its stake in Napco Sec Technologies Inc (NSSC) by 14.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raffles Associates Lp sold 24,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.99% . The hedge fund held 142,024 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95 million, down from 166,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raffles Associates Lp who had been investing in Napco Sec Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $639.50 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $25.76. About 216,552 shares traded. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) has risen 87.38% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.38% the S&P500. Some Historical NSSC News: 26/03/2018 NAPCO Security Technologies Announces Additional Large Purchase Order From Pepperdine University; 15/05/2018 – Ranger Investment Mgmt Buys Into Napco Security Technologies; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Rev $22.2M; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Net $1.83M; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q EPS 10c; 19/04/2018 – DJ NAPCO Security Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSSC)

More recent Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “TyMac Electric Powers Business Success with Online Financing from OnDeck – PRNewswire” on September 05, 2019. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Tri-Continental declares $0.265 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on May 24, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tri-Continental declares $0.2602 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold TY shares while 13 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 3.95 million shares or 9.71% less from 4.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley reported 0% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Ameritas Investment Ptnrs reported 0.02% stake. Citigroup holds 0% or 7,946 shares in its portfolio. Ancora Advsr Limited Liability owns 47,733 shares. Pnc Fincl Services Gru stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% or 289,591 shares. Heritage Wealth owns 22,735 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Regions stated it has 0% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 935 shares. New York-based M&T Bancorporation Corp has invested 0% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). First Advsrs Ltd Partnership owns 87,464 shares. Moreover, M&R Capital Mngmt has 0% invested in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) for 738 shares. Qci Asset Ny owns 3,753 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cetera Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 13,746 shares. Archford Strategies Ltd reported 0.01% stake.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $245.45 million and $214.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Index (IWM) by 3,221 shares to 27,181 shares, valued at $4.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.