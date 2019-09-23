Raffles Associates LP Has Cut Napco Sec Technologies (NSSC) Stake by $416,150 as Valuation Rose; Wix Com LTD (WIX) Holder Rice Hall James & Associates Cut Its Holding by $7.94 Million as Share Value Rose

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 10.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc sold 55,926 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 459,398 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $65.28M, down from 515,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $120.94. About 311,246 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500.

Raffles Associates Lp decreased its stake in Napco Sec Technologies Inc (NSSC) by 10.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raffles Associates Lp sold 14,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.99% . The hedge fund held 127,674 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.79 million, down from 142,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raffles Associates Lp who had been investing in Napco Sec Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $496.87 million market cap company. The stock decreased 6.63% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $26.89. About 156,946 shares traded. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) has risen 87.38% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.38% the S&P500. Some Historical NSSC News: 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q EPS 10c; 26/03/2018 NAPCO Security Technologies Announces Additional Large Purchase Order From Pepperdine University; 19/04/2018 – DJ NAPCO Security Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSSC); 15/05/2018 – Ranger Investment Mgmt Buys Into Napco Security Technologies; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Net $1.83M; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Rev $22.2M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.68, from 2.39 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 10 investors sold NSSC shares while 25 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 7.72 million shares or 7.78% more from 7.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 68,151 were reported by Bowling Portfolio Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Financial Bank Of America De holds 0% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) or 5,597 shares. Blackrock invested in 835,476 shares or 0% of the stock. 9,900 were accumulated by Strs Ohio. The Illinois-based Hightower Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Company has 45,123 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Next Financial Grp reported 6,570 shares. Northern Corporation has 0% invested in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) for 147,974 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Com The owns 0% invested in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) for 7,783 shares. Kennedy Mngmt holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) for 74,956 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 18,753 shares. Parametric Ltd Liability owns 55,258 shares. Credit Agricole S A reported 45,000 shares stake. Cambridge Invest Rech Advisors owns 11,897 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Raffles Associates Lp, which manages about $97.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Columbia Finl Inc by 58,900 shares to 108,900 shares, valued at $1.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to report earnings on November, 12. After $-0.21 actual EPS reported by Wix.com Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 61.90% negative EPS growth.

