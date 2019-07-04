Raffles Associates LP Has Cut Its Napco Sec Technologies (NSSC) Position by $483,240 as Market Value Rose; Bp Plc (BP) Holding Has Raised by High Pointe Capital Management Llc

High Pointe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 42.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. High Pointe Capital Management Llc bought 8,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28,190 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23M, up from 19,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. High Pointe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $141.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $41.36. About 6.32M shares traded or 29.29% up from the average. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 9.98% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 01/05/2018 – BP’S GILVARY: BOARD WILL DISCUSS DIVIDEND IN 2H AS DEBT DROPS; 06/03/2018 – BP CEO Sees Oil in $50-$65/Barrel Band — CERAWeek Market Talk; 22/03/2018 – BP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARTNERSHIP PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $0.21; 03/05/2018 – MEDIA-BP said to tap Morgan Stanley as it weighs buying BHP assets – Bloomberg; 07/03/2018 – BP and United Airlines® Introduce the Only Joint Reward Program of Its Kind; 22/05/2018 – BP TO CUT 3 PCT OF UPSTREAM WORKFORCE, SAID IT WOULD REDUCE ITS UPSTREAM WORKFORCE BY ABOUT 540 OVER THE COURSE OF THIS YEAR- FT; 03/05/2018 – World Oil: BP said to weigh acquisition of BHP shale assets; 09/04/2018 – BP: Project Producing 1B Cubic Feet of Gas/Day; 10/04/2018 – BP PLC BP.L – BATTERY STORAGE PROJECT IS EXPECTED TO LAUNCH AT THE SITE DURING THE SECOND HALF OF 2018; 29/03/2018 – AUSTRIAN FX HOUSEHOLD CREDIT DOWN 370 BP TO 10.8% OF TOTAL

Raffles Associates Lp decreased its stake in Napco Sec Technologies Inc (NSSC) by 14.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raffles Associates Lp sold 24,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 142,024 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95 million, down from 166,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raffles Associates Lp who had been investing in Napco Sec Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $486.44 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $26.33. About 126,452 shares traded. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) has risen 127.09% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 122.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NSSC News: 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q EPS 10c; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Rev $22.2M; 15/05/2018 – Ranger Investment Mgmt Buys Into Napco Security Technologies; 26/03/2018 NAPCO Security Technologies Announces Additional Large Purchase Order From Pepperdine University; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Net $1.83M; 19/04/2018 – DJ NAPCO Security Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSSC)

High Pointe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $316.93M and $73.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 8,330 shares to 9,570 shares, valued at $872,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $586,625 activity. CARRIERI MICHAEL sold $489,125 worth of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) on Thursday, February 7.

