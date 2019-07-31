Raffles Associates LP Has Cut Its Napco Sec Technologies (NSSC) Holding by $483,240 as Market Valuation Rose; Zillow Group (Z) Holder Highbridge Capital Management Has Lifted Holding by $439,246

Highbridge Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zillow Group Inc (Z) by 22.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc bought 12,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 71,069 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.43 million, up from 58,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zillow Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $48.9. About 2.16M shares traded. Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) has declined 29.44% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.87% the S&P500. Some Historical Z News: 13/04/2018 – Zillow plans to start flipping houses; 12/04/2018 – Zillow Launches Home-Flipping Program in Phoenix and Las Vegas; 13/04/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada and Arizona Properties Expand Partnership with Zillow’s Instant Offers Program; 21/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from Zillow Group CEO Spencer Rascoff about the company’s recently announced move into flipping homes; 14/03/2018 Zillow Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 21; 22/03/2018 – FTC: Commission Letter To Commenter Zillow; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group CFO Kathleen Philips To Retire; 10/04/2018 – Bill Gurley, general partner at venture capital fund Benchmark, has backed companies like OpenTable, Zillow, Grubhub and Uber; 13/04/2018 – Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff said the company’s existing audience of sellers and buyers uniquely positions it for success as a real estate investor; 26/04/2018 – Zillow: Greater Toronto Would See Only Modest Rent Boost From Amazon HQ2

Raffles Associates Lp decreased its stake in Napco Sec Technologies Inc (NSSC) by 14.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raffles Associates Lp sold 24,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 142,024 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95M, down from 166,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raffles Associates Lp who had been investing in Napco Sec Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $528.38M market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $28.6. About 110,617 shares traded. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) has risen 127.09% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 122.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NSSC News: 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Net $1.83M; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Rev $22.2M; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q EPS 10c; 15/05/2018 – Ranger Investment Mgmt Buys Into Napco Security Technologies; 26/03/2018 NAPCO Security Technologies Announces Additional Large Purchase Order From Pepperdine University; 19/04/2018 – DJ NAPCO Security Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSSC)

Highbridge Capital Management Llc, which manages about $32.39 billion and $3.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 81,300 shares to 61,200 shares, valued at $3.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 365,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,000 shares, and cut its stake in Emerson Elec Co (Put) (NYSE:EMR).

Analysts await Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, up 25.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.2 per share. NSSC’s profit will be $4.62M for 28.60 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by Napco Security Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.06% EPS growth.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $586,625 activity. Another trade for 25,000 shares valued at $489,125 was sold by CARRIERI MICHAEL.