Raffles Associates LP Has Cut Holding in Napco Sec Technologies (NSSC) by $483,240 as Market Value Rose; Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Shareholder New Mountain Vantage Advisers Cut Its Stake by $8.83 Million

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 20.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc sold 81,796 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The hedge fund held 308,445 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.43M, down from 390,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.19% or $4.88 during the last trading session, reaching $98.89. About 601,547 shares traded or 5.75% up from the average. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500.

Raffles Associates Lp decreased its stake in Napco Sec Technologies Inc (NSSC) by 14.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raffles Associates Lp sold 24,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.99% . The hedge fund held 142,024 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95M, down from 166,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raffles Associates Lp who had been investing in Napco Sec Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $597.85M market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $34.48. About 151,619 shares traded. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) has risen 87.38% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.38% the S&P500. Some Historical NSSC News: 15/05/2018 – Ranger Investment Mgmt Buys Into Napco Security Technologies; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q EPS 10c; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Rev $22.2M; 19/04/2018 – DJ NAPCO Security Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSSC); 26/03/2018 NAPCO Security Technologies Announces Additional Large Purchase Order From Pepperdine University; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Net $1.83M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,200 are owned by Yorktown & Company. Benjamin F Edwards & Comm holds 0% or 469 shares in its portfolio. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability Co (Trc) holds 0% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 282 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 0.01% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 14,700 shares. 58,228 were accumulated by Amer Century Companies. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.02% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 143,147 shares. Private Mngmt has invested 1.28% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Alps Advsr Inc has invested 0% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Cornercap Counsel reported 10,180 shares. Mirae Asset Global Limited invested in 8,483 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 22,811 shares. Jane Street Group Inc Lc accumulated 3,966 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holding stated it has 124,971 shares. Hightower Advsr reported 129,870 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 1,100 shares.

More notable recent Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “AT&T (T) Inks New Content Carriage Agreement With Starz – Nasdaq” on September 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – Liberty Tax Agrees To Pay 44% More For Sears Hometown And Outlet Stores – Seeking Alpha” published on September 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Q2 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Tegna confirms it rejected acquisition offer from private equity giant – Washington Business Journal” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Analysts await Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.51 EPS, down 28.77% or $0.61 from last year’s $2.12 per share. NXST’s profit will be $65.90 million for 16.37 P/E if the $1.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.34% EPS growth.

Analysts await Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) to report earnings on September, 3 before the open. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, up 25.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.2 per share. NSSC’s profit will be $4.33M for 34.48 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by Napco Security Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.06% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.13, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 1 investors sold NSSC shares while 22 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 7.17 million shares or 8.38% more from 6.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Associates holds 15,537 shares. New York-based Millennium Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). New York-based Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). White Pine Ltd Company invested in 117,755 shares or 0.9% of the stock. Wasatch Inc owns 537,835 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Deutsche Bankshares Ag reported 66,169 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% of its portfolio in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) for 4,255 shares. Us Commercial Bank De stated it has 7,300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. C M Bidwell & Assoc Limited accumulated 3,780 shares. 81,872 were accumulated by Kennedy Cap. Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Citigroup accumulated 3,165 shares. Strs Ohio has 9,200 shares. New York-based Teton Advsrs Inc has invested 0.54% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). 444 were accumulated by Bancorp Of Montreal Can.

More notable recent Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Zacks.com featured highlights include: Stifel, Napco, Tricida and Under Armour – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Bear of the Day: ADT inc (ADT) – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “4 Food & Beverage Stocks That Posted Great Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Napco (NSSC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Napco (NSSC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.