Raffles Associates LP Decreased Napco Sec Technologies (NSSC) Stake by $483,240; Shares Rose; United Parcel Service (UPS) Stock Rose While Professional Advisory Services Raised Its Holding

Raffles Associates Lp decreased its stake in Napco Sec Technologies Inc (NSSC) by 14.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raffles Associates Lp sold 24,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.99% . The hedge fund held 142,024 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95M, down from 166,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raffles Associates Lp who had been investing in Napco Sec Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $522.10M market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $28.26. About 181,676 shares traded. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) has risen 87.38% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.38% the S&P500. Some Historical NSSC News: 15/05/2018 – Ranger Investment Mgmt Buys Into Napco Security Technologies; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Net $1.83M; 26/03/2018 NAPCO Security Technologies Announces Additional Large Purchase Order From Pepperdine University; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Rev $22.2M; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q EPS 10c; 19/04/2018 – DJ NAPCO Security Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSSC)

Professional Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service (UPS) by 19.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Professional Advisory Services Inc bought 25,652 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 154,178 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.23 million, up from 128,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $116.61. About 2.25M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 20/03/2018 – Texas Bombs Show FedEx, UPS Face Tough Task Preventing Attacks; 26/04/2018 – UPS sales top estimates but higher costs crimp margins; 13/03/2018 – OECD Ups 2019 World Growth Forecast to 3.9% from 3.6%; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service Sees FY Adj EPS $7.03-Adj EPS $7.37; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AAA’ On Mtn Rec&Cons Auth, CA AsmtDist2 Bnds; 14/05/2018 – Fitch: Telco M&A Convergence Driven, Incumbent Tie-Ups Unlikely; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Results Include the Adoption of New Acctg Standards for Pension and Rev Recognition; 16/03/2018 – UPS SEES SLIGHT NET/EPS SHIFT ON ASC 606 DEFERRED REV. CHANGE; 30/05/2018 – FOX Baltimore: BREAKING: About a dozen people received medical attention after an explosion damaged a UPS freight hub in; 26/04/2018 – More parcels, higher prices lift UPS profit but costs soar

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $586,625 activity. Shares for $489,125 were sold by CARRIERI MICHAEL.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.13, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 1 investors sold NSSC shares while 22 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 7.17 million shares or 8.38% more from 6.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Techs Lc, New York-based fund reported 317,200 shares. Citadel Advsrs Lc reported 11,809 shares stake. 9,200 were reported by Strs Ohio. Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability Corp owns 15,537 shares. Moreover, First Trust Advsr Lp has 0% invested in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). The Ontario – Canada-based Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Teton Advsr holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) for 261,551 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 2,491 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wasatch Advsr invested in 0.12% or 537,835 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Limited Com reported 23,749 shares. State Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) for 60,933 shares. Legal And General Grp Public Limited holds 1,984 shares. Citigroup invested 0% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Wells Fargo And Company Mn accumulated 176,854 shares. France-based Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.1% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC).

Analysts await Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $0.25 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.2 per share. NSSC’s profit will be $4.62 million for 28.26 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by Napco Security Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.06% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 26,714 shares. Bluestein R H holds 13,900 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Asset Inc accumulated 8,387 shares. Grace & White, a New York-based fund reported 54,990 shares. Conning owns 400,595 shares. D E Shaw & holds 6,975 shares. Personal reported 347,832 shares stake. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Ltd Llc stated it has 1.43% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Tradition Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 32,587 shares or 0.99% of all its holdings. Hilltop Incorporated stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Kistler owns 2,139 shares. Suntrust Banks has invested 0.2% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Ledyard Bancshares owns 5,192 shares. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Lc reported 95,922 shares. Arrow accumulated 12,311 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. Cesarone Nando had bought 150 shares worth $16,731.