Raffles Associates LP Cut Its Napco Sec Technologies (NSSC) Position by $416,150 as Market Value Rose; Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp Position in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) Trimmed by $525,000

Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp decreased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.72% . The hedge fund held 10,000 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $355,000, down from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp who had been investing in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $12.02. About 1.85M shares traded. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has risen 2.37% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GGAL News: 09/05/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 3.2%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance; 23/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT INVESTMENT TRUST THROUGH DIFFERENT FUNDS; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S LATIN AMERICA AFFIRMS GALICIA’S RATINGS; STABLE OUTLOOK; 09/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Brookfield Property Partners, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A, Adaptimmune Therapeuti; 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero lnteracciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million 1; 15/05/2018 – Ashmore Adds Grupo Financiero Galicia, Exits Baidu: 13F; 11/04/2018 – Fitch: Seguros Inbursa’s Ratings Reflect Legal Support From Grupo Financiero Inbursa; 06/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de Closes Below 50-D-MA; 27/04/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 2.3%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance

Raffles Associates Lp decreased its stake in Napco Sec Technologies Inc (NSSC) by 10.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raffles Associates Lp sold 14,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.99% . The hedge fund held 127,674 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.79 million, down from 142,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raffles Associates Lp who had been investing in Napco Sec Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $481.53M market cap company. The stock increased 3.87% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $26.06. About 148,011 shares traded. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) has risen 87.38% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.38% the S&P500. Some Historical NSSC News: 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Rev $22.2M; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Net $1.83M; 19/04/2018 – DJ NAPCO Security Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSSC); 26/03/2018 NAPCO Security Technologies Announces Additional Large Purchase Order From Pepperdine University; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q EPS 10c; 15/05/2018 – Ranger Investment Mgmt Buys Into Napco Security Technologies

Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp, which manages about $8.62 billion and $137.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Radnet Inc (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 79,604 shares to 452,500 shares, valued at $6.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, up 7.37% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.95 per share. GGAL’s profit will be $173.88 million for 2.95 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual earnings per share reported by Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.86% negative EPS growth.

Raffles Associates Lp, which manages about $97.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Columbia Finl Inc by 58,900 shares to 108,900 shares, valued at $1.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.