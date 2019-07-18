Rafferty Asset Management Upped Its Xcel Energy (XEL) Stake; FULLSHARE HLDGS LTD ORDINARY SHARES CAY (FLLHF) Shorts Down By 1.09%

FULLSHARE HLDGS LTD ORDINARY SHARES CAY (OTCMKTS:FLLHF) had a decrease of 1.09% in short interest. FLLHF’s SI was 64.64 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 1.09% from 65.35M shares previously. It closed at $0.095 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 18, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Rafferty Asset Management Llc increased Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) stake by 34.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rafferty Asset Management Llc acquired 10,270 shares as Xcel Energy Inc (XEL)’s stock rose 7.42%. The Rafferty Asset Management Llc holds 39,766 shares with $2.24 million value, up from 29,496 last quarter. Xcel Energy Inc now has $31.84 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $61.87. About 1.61 million shares traded. Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) has risen 27.13% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.70% the S&P500. Some Historical XEL News: 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 20; 18/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY: DRONES TO SURVEY TRANSMISSION LINES NEAR DENVER; 30/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 30; 29/03/2018 – MFS Utilities Fund Adds Xcel Energy, Exits TDC; 27/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY – 478-MEGAWATT HALE WIND PROJECT NEAR PLAINVIEW, TEXAS TO BE BUILT, CONSTRUCTION EXPECTED TO START IN JUNE; 28/03/2018 – XCEL ENERGY INC XEL.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $48 FROM $46; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xcel Energy May Benefit, Industry Best in 22.5 Yrs; 26/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY INC – QTRLY GAAP AND ONGOING EARNINGS WERE HIGHER AS A RESULT OF INCREASED ELECTRIC AND NATURAL GAS MARGINS; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Xcel Energy and Subs’ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 17/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: McDaniel to Retire From the Co Effective June 1

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 31 investors sold XEL shares while 183 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 387.73 million shares or 0.59% more from 385.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 2 analysts covering Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Xcel Energy Inc had 7 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, June 14 by Morgan Stanley. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Hold”.