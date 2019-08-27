Rafferty Asset Management Upped Its Stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by $1.26 Million; Apogee Enterprises (APOG) Position Held by Millennium Management Llc

Millennium Management Llc increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises Inc (APOG) by 34.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Management Llc bought 42,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% . The hedge fund held 163,715 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.14 million, up from 121,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Management Llc who had been investing in Apogee Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $948.58 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $35.77. About 49,434 shares traded. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) has declined 17.53% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.53% the S&P500. Some Historical APOG News: 12/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.43 TO $3.63, EST. $4.05; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES INC SEES 2019 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $60 MLN TO $65 MLN; 12/04/2018 – Apogee Enterprises Sees FY19 Operating Margin of 8.8 % to 9.3 %; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES INC – SEES FISCAL 2019 EARNINGS OF $3.30 TO $3.50 PER DILUTED SHARE; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE SEES 2019 ADJ. EPS $3.43 TO $3.63, EST. $4.05; 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Education Realty Trust — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results; 12/04/2018 – Apogee Enterprises 4Q EPS 78c; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE 2019 ADJ. EPS VIEW EXCL 13C AMORTIZATION OF INTANGIBLES; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES – ARCHITECTURAL SERVICES SEGMENT HAS BACKLOG, ORDER PIPELINE “STRENGTH TO SUPPORT” OUTLOOK FOR GROWTH IN FISCAL YEARS 2019 & 2020; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES INC APOG.O SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $3.43 TO $3.63

Rafferty Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 7.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc bought 14,331 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 208,480 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.43 million, up from 194,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $98.86. About 1.20M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 13/04/2018 – Delay Could Scuttle Qualcomm Purchase of NXP; 15/05/2018 – Fir Tree Adds FirstEnergy, Exits Expedia, Cuts NXP Semi: 13F; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer to March 23; 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $127.50 FROM $111; 14/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS ZTE ISSUE HAS BEEN RAISED AT MANY LEVELS BY THE CHINESE GOVERNMENT; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm re-elects 10 existing directors to board at annual meeting; 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP SAYS THERE IS SOME POTENTIAL FOR QCOM DEAL TO BREAK DUE TO APPROVAL FROM CHINA GIVEN THE TRADE WAR; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 16, 2018; 02/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHRS OF NXP TO APRIL 6; 27/05/2018 – QUALCOMM TO MEET CHINA REGULATORS THIS WEEK ON NXP DEAL: RTRS

More notable recent NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “NXPI Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level – Nasdaq” on February 06, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Infineon Is Getting a Good Asset in Cypress Semiconductor – Motley Fool” published on August 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “NXP Semiconductors to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “NXP Semiconductors Reports First Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:NXPI – GlobeNewswire” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “NXP to acquire Marvell’s WiFi and Bluetooth Connectivity Assets – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Rafferty Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.35B and $6.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Curtiss Wright Corp (NYSE:CW) by 5,925 shares to 5,785 shares, valued at $656,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 382,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,200 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE).

Millennium Management Llc, which manages about $66.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 23,931 shares to 89,830 shares, valued at $7.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pnm Res Inc (NYSE:PNM) by 777,034 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 170,715 shares, and cut its stake in Intuit (Put) (NASDAQ:INTU).