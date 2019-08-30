Rafferty Asset Management Upped By $2.30 Million Its Continental Resources (CLR) Holding; Fauquier Bankshares Has 0.57 Sentiment

Rafferty Asset Management Llc increased Continental Resources Inc (CLR) stake by 287.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rafferty Asset Management Llc acquired 52,164 shares as Continental Resources Inc (CLR)’s stock declined 15.71%. The Rafferty Asset Management Llc holds 70,286 shares with $3.15 million value, up from 18,122 last quarter. Continental Resources Inc now has $10.92B valuation. The stock decreased 2.96% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $29.18. About 783,559 shares traded. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 41.40% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 23/05/2018 – The Continental Resources CEO says his company will use a financial windfall from higher prices to shrink its debt load; 10/03/2018 – Continental Resources Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 26/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC – PROJECT WILDCAT COMMENCES SERVICE IN JUNE 2018 AND IS EXPECTED TO BE FULLY IN SERVICE IN JULY 2018; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N SAYS ‘ENCOURAGED’ BY RISING GLOBAL DEMAND FOR CRUDE; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N SAYS BENEFITING FROM RISING OIL PRICES CLc1 AS IT DOES NOT HEDGE OIL PRODUCTION; 06/03/2018 – VELOCITY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – STARTED CONSTRUCTION OF CRUDE OIL PIPELINE EXTENSION LINKING CORE OF MERGE PLAY TO SCOOP PIPELINE ASSETS; 05/04/2018 – Continental Resources boosts CEO Hamm’s pay 38 pct in 2017; 17/05/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Shelly Lambertz to Board of Directors; 29/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES REPORTS FORTHCOMING DEPARTURE OF JIM GALL; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES SAYS ON APRIL 9, 2018, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO AN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING

Fauquier Bankshares Inc (FBSS) investors sentiment decreased to 0.57 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.25, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 4 investment professionals opened new or increased positions, while 7 sold and decreased equity positions in Fauquier Bankshares Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 727,725 shares, down from 732,085 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Fauquier Bankshares Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 5 Increased: 1 New Position: 3.

The stock increased 0.31% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $20.66. About 343 shares traded. Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (FBSS) has declined 3.25% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.25% the S&P500.

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding firm for The Fauquier Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company has market cap of $78.21 million. The firm accepts various deposits, including interest and non-interest bearing demand deposit, money market deposit, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and time deposits. It has a 12.92 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan products include secured and unsecured commercial and real estate loans, stand-by letters of credit and grants available credit for installment, unsecured and secured personal loans, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as automobile and other types of consumer financing services.

Eidelman Virant Capital holds 1.09% of its portfolio in Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. for 79,608 shares. Castine Capital Management Llc owns 130,951 shares or 0.84% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Salzhauer Michael has 0.47% invested in the company for 46,781 shares. The Illinois-based Banc Funds Co Llc has invested 0.1% in the stock. Avenir Corp, a -based fund reported 16,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold CLR shares while 98 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 72.35 million shares or 5.28% less from 76.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wesbanco Fincl Bank has 0.04% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 19,002 shares. Denali Advsr Lc invested in 0.34% or 50,100 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 862 shares. Mitchell Group Inc Inc holds 3.57% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) or 74,885 shares. 149,232 were reported by Windward Capital Mgmt Com Ca. Financial Bank Of Mellon Corp holds 665,520 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Viking Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 58,000 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 46,501 shares. Fifth Third Savings Bank holds 22,543 shares. Comerica Fincl Bank holds 5,869 shares. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank invested in 20,624 shares or 0% of the stock. Guggenheim Capital Ltd, Illinois-based fund reported 12,017 shares. Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has invested 0% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Carlson Cap LP holds 0.72% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 902,600 shares. Moreover, Price Michael F has 1.5% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 270,000 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Continental Resources has $5900 highest and $4500 lowest target. $52.25’s average target is 79.06% above currents $29.18 stock price. Continental Resources had 12 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the shares of CLR in report on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 8 by M Partners. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) rating on Monday, April 22. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $55 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 6. The stock has “Hold” rating by UBS on Thursday, June 20. The stock of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, August 12 by Wells Fargo.