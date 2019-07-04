Rafferty Asset Management Trimmed By $3.07 Million Its Metlife (MET) Stake; Liberty All Star Growth Fund (ASG)’s Sentiment Is 1.19

Rafferty Asset Management Llc decreased Metlife Inc (MET) stake by 30.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rafferty Asset Management Llc sold 73,121 shares as Metlife Inc (MET)’s stock rose 6.67%. The Rafferty Asset Management Llc holds 164,734 shares with $7.01 million value, down from 237,855 last quarter. Metlife Inc now has $47.97B valuation. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $50.47. About 1.80 million shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 0.45% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.98% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Adj EPS $1.36; 13/03/2018 – MetLife Auto & Home® Launches SnapQuote® — A Digital Insurance Marketplace to Deliver Simplified Quote-to-Purchase Experience; 12/04/2018 – CNO Financial Names Michael Milos Vice President of Sales and Distribution Strategy at Washington National; 02/05/2018 – Lucens Group appoints former MetLife executive as President & Chief Operating Officer; 16/05/2018 – MetLife Launches PlanSmart® Financial Wellness; 16/04/2018 – Collab Winners Are ‘Building a Long-Term Relationship’ with MetLife; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB+’ And ‘uyAAA’ Rtgs On MetLife Seguros; 15/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Investigation on Behalf of MetLife, Inc. Investors (MET); 02/05/2018 – METLIFE 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.36, EST. $1.17; 14/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s PNB revives plan to list life cover arm – Economic Times

Liberty All Star Growth Fund Inc (ASG) investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -1.36, from 2.55 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 19 investment managers increased or started new stock positions, while 16 sold and decreased holdings in Liberty All Star Growth Fund Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 5.66 million shares, down from 7.23 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Liberty All Star Growth Fund Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 8 Increased: 13 New Position: 6.

The stock increased 0.68% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.94. About 106,631 shares traded. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (ASG) has declined 8.90% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.33% the S&P500.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc. The company has market cap of $223.02 million. It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. for 179,310 shares. Yakira Capital Management Inc. owns 288,500 shares or 0.46% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Clough Capital Partners L P has 0.22% invested in the company for 442,900 shares. The Florida-based Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. has invested 0.17% in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 407,487 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering MetLife (NYSE:MET), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. MetLife had 7 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America upgraded the shares of MET in report on Wednesday, January 16 to “Buy” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, April 12 report. The stock of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by UBS.

Rafferty Asset Management Llc increased Qorvo Inc stake by 7,594 shares to 94,660 valued at $6.79M in 2019Q1. It also upped Transunion stake by 5,224 shares and now owns 37,185 shares. Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB) was raised too.

Analysts await MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.34 EPS, up 3.08% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.3 per share. MET’s profit will be $1.27 billion for 9.42 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by MetLife, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.46% negative EPS growth.