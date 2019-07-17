Rafferty Asset Management Trimmed By $3.07 Million Its Metlife (MET) Stake; Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Decreased Aaon (AAON) Position By $16.84 Million

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc decreased Aaon Inc (AAON) stake by 7.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc sold 366,158 shares as Aaon Inc (AAON)’s stock rose 19.19%. The Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc holds 4.24 million shares with $195.68 million value, down from 4.60 million last quarter. Aaon Inc now has $2.61 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $50.04. About 52,862 shares traded. AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) has risen 58.10% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AAON News: 18/05/2018 – AAON BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 16C/SHR FROM 13C, EST. 15C; 06/03/2018 Aaon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – AAON 1Q EPS 8c; 23/03/2018 – AAON REPORTS PRICE BOOST; 03/05/2018 – AAON Inc. 1Q EPS 8c; 03/05/2018 – AAON Federal Corporate Tax Rate Cut to 21% From 35% After Bonuses Paid to Employees; 23/03/2018 – AAON Announces Price Increase of Up to 5% on HVAC Equipment, Effective June 15; 16/03/2018 – AAON Announces Officer Resignation; 18/05/2018 – Aaon Raises Semi-Annual Dividend to 16c Vs. 13c; 23/03/2018 – AAON Announces Price Increase

Rafferty Asset Management Llc decreased Metlife Inc (MET) stake by 30.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rafferty Asset Management Llc sold 73,121 shares as Metlife Inc (MET)’s stock rose 6.67%. The Rafferty Asset Management Llc holds 164,734 shares with $7.01M value, down from 237,855 last quarter. Metlife Inc now has $47.52B valuation. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $50. About 3.19M shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 0.45% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.98% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 29/03/2018 – April 6th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against MetLife, Inc. (MET); 01/05/2018 – METLIFE’S GOULART COMMENTS IN BLOOMBERG TELEVISION INTERVIEW; 26/03/2018 – MetLife Investment Management exceeds $16 billion in global commercial real estate transactions for 2017; 03/05/2018 – Christine Angino, Formerly of MetLife, Joins ALTO Real Estate Funds as Vice President of Acquisitions; 07/03/2018 – Marlene Debel to Lead MetLife Retirement Business; 01/05/2018 – METLIFE REPORTS SR LEADERSHIP CHANGES; 01/05/2018 – Metlife Will ‘Continue to Grow Organically,’ Says CIO (Video); 24/04/2018 – METLIFE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $0.42-SHR, FROM $0.40, EST. $0.40; 02/05/2018 – METLIFE 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.36, EST. $1.17; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Trump’s bank watchdog bought financial stocks up until taking office

Analysts await MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.34 EPS, up 3.08% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.3 per share. MET’s profit will be $1.27 billion for 9.33 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by MetLife, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Mgmt invested 0.26% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 5,062 shares. Amer Assets Management Ltd Company owns 64,304 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0.05% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 1.02M shares. Capital Fin Advisers Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 32,763 shares in its portfolio. Optimum Advsr accumulated 10,910 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys owns 50,500 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 0.04% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) or 721,498 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 66.65 million shares. Bessemer Gru Inc stated it has 11,087 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moneta Gp Invest Ltd Liability invested in 1,456 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Ajo LP has invested 0.24% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Delta Asset Management Limited Com Tn has 0% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Los Angeles Mngmt And Equity Rech holds 0.21% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 883,307 shares. 270,808 are held by Shell Asset Mngmt Communication.

Among 2 analysts covering MetLife (NYSE:MET), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. MetLife had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, April 12. UBS maintained MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) rating on Tuesday, April 9. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $48 target.

Rafferty Asset Management Llc increased Ishares Inc (EWY) stake by 196,411 shares to 383,789 valued at $23.39 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Invitation Homes Inc stake by 19,901 shares and now owns 79,184 shares. W P Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) was raised too.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc increased Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) stake by 5,016 shares to 102,678 valued at $8.30 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) stake by 5,326 shares and now owns 11,859 shares. Smucker J M Co (NYSE:SJM) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 7 investors sold AAON shares while 46 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 37.11 million shares or 1.47% less from 37.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON). Eagle Asset Mngmt has invested 0.04% in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON). Bb&T Corp owns 0.01% invested in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) for 6,307 shares. Pinebridge Invests LP holds 1,961 shares. The Ohio-based Fifth Third Bank has invested 0% in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON). Invesco Limited has invested 0% in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON). New York-based New York State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0% in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON). Zebra Mgmt Lc holds 0.22% of its portfolio in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) for 8,948 shares. Atlanta Cap Mgmt L L C holds 0.13% of its portfolio in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) for 588,251 shares. Moreover, Pub Sector Pension Board has 0.02% invested in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON). Parametric Port Assoc Ltd owns 0% invested in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) for 73,808 shares. Everence Mngmt accumulated 6,600 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 1,153 were reported by Mutual Of America Management Ltd Llc. Raymond James Fincl Svcs has invested 0.02% in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON). Congress Asset Management Ma stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON).