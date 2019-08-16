Rafferty Asset Management Stake in Paychex (PAYX) Has Decreased by $482,880; Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Position in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Has Lifted by $1.53 Million

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 67.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft bought 58,913 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 145,921 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.84 million, up from 87,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $24.78. About 2.63M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Rafferty Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 18.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc sold 6,036 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 25,760 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07 million, down from 31,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $80.09. About 1.86 million shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX 3Q ADJ EPS 63C, EST. 63C; 03/04/2018 – Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Tightens Among Small Businesses in March; Wage Growth Holds Steady; 01/05/2018 – Paychex Collaborates with Workplace by Facebook to Bring New Communication Tools to Paychex Flex® Users; 29/05/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Shows Slight Increase in May, Annual Wage Growth Dips to 2.59; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Board Votes to Expand to 11 Members, Appointed Pamela A. Joseph to Fill Position; 16/04/2018 – Study: Nearly Half of Small Business Owners Feel Repealing Net Neutrality Will Have a Negative Impact; 27/04/2018 – PAYCHEX BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 12%; 27/03/2018 – Lower Tax Rate Boosts Case for Corporate Bonds Over Munis — Paychex CFO; 06/04/2018 – Paychex Presenting at Conference Apr 6; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Service Revenue Up About 2%

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft, which manages about $9.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xerox Corp by 377,262 shares to 667,912 shares, valued at $21.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Smucker J M Co (NYSE:SJM) by 12,241 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,040 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $119,640 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davenport Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 88,284 shares. Estabrook Capital Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 500 shares. Stevens First Principles Inv Advsr reported 240,927 shares stake. Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa has 12,734 shares. 32,401 are held by Glenmede Na. Wafra Inc, New York-based fund reported 344,530 shares. Huntington Bancorp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 20,495 shares. Royal London Asset Ltd accumulated 250,185 shares. Macquarie Gp has 0% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Marco Inv Lc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Ameritas Investment Prns owns 13,784 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 2,000 are held by Highlander Ltd. Moreover, Parkside National Bank And Tru has 0.04% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Schroder Inv Management Group Inc reported 0.01% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Private Advisor Group Ltd Com holds 0.02% or 35,822 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 2.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.67 per share. PAYX’s profit will be $247.95M for 29.02 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Paychex, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.

Rafferty Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.35 billion and $6.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS) by 4,198 shares to 23,492 shares, valued at $2.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 9,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,949 shares, and has risen its stake in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (NYSE:AMTD).

