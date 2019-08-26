Rafferty Asset Management Stake in Home Depot (HD) Cut by $573,191 as Stock Value Rose; Danaher (DHR) Stake Increased by Third Point Llc

Rafferty Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 31.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc sold 3,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 6,446 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, down from 9,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $217.61. About 2.15 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/03/2018 – U.S. CPSC SAYS RECALLED CHILDREN’S TENTS SOLD EXCLUSIVELY AT HOME DEPOT STORES NATIONWIDE DURING NOVEMBER 2017; 19/04/2018 – PPG and The Home Depot Expand Partnership with Launch of OLYMPIC Stain Products; 24/04/2018 – Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot’s comparable-store sales miss estimates; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: HIGHER TRANSPORTATION COSTS WILL BE A `CHALLENGE’; 22/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Home Depot – 03/22/2018 04:23 PM; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT 1Q CALL HAS ENDED; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Investors eye Washington-Beijing trade talks; Home Depot misses; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Up 5%

Third Point Llc increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 19.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Point Llc bought 600,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The hedge fund held 3.71M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $489.79 million, up from 3.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Point Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $136. About 640,942 shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 08/05/2018 – Danaher Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 10/04/2018 – Beckman Coulter Diagnostics Announces Worldwide Commercialization of the Access Sensitive Estradiol; 26/03/2018 – Hartford HLS Exits CVS, Cuts Microsoft, Buys More Danaher; 26/03/2018 – DANAHER CORP SAYS ON MARCH 23, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A $1.0 BLN 364-DAY REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $4.25-$4.35; 12/03/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $106; 09/03/2018 – Danaher: Integrated DNA Provides Consumables for Genomics Applications; 17/04/2018 – New Keithley KickStart 2.0 Software Removes Complexity from Multi-Instrument Setup, Fast Data Visualization; 07/03/2018 – Danaher Had Forecast 1Q Adjusted EPS 90c-93c; 30/05/2018 – Danaher Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow

Third Point Llc, which manages about $17.97B and $8.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 700,000 shares to 1.05M shares, valued at $184.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Worldpay Inc by 430,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.20M shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mufg Americas Hldgs has invested 0.35% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). 4,225 are held by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Inc. Addenda Inc invested 0.36% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). First Mercantile Co owns 24,152 shares. Family Tru holds 1.65% or 29,542 shares. Zacks Investment Mgmt has 74,333 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Colony Gru Lc stated it has 56,165 shares. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii reported 51,800 shares. Hedeker Wealth Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.86% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Fmr Limited Liability Com holds 27.67 million shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. The New York-based Bessemer Securities Ltd Co has invested 0.31% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp holds 33,820 shares. Hartline Investment Corp holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 5,420 shares. Smithfield Trust Communication stated it has 0.03% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Kings Point Cap Mgmt holds 0.01% or 200 shares.

