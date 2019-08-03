Rafferty Asset Management Stake in Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Lowered by $2.68 Million as Stock Rose; Trellus Management Company Increased Its Stake in Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX) by $318,570 as Share Price Declined

Rafferty Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (CY) by 40.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc sold 191,262 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.68% . The institutional investor held 280,219 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18 million, down from 471,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cypress Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $22.82. About 5.16M shares traded. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has risen 30.44% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Sees 2Q EPS 1c-EPS 4c; 30/05/2018 – Cypress Unveils the World’s Most Advanced Flash Memory Solutions for Developers of Safety-Critical Applications in Automotive; 15/03/2018 – Cypress Delivers Robust Wireless Connectivity to Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ IoT Single Board Computer; 27/03/2018 – Cypress Semi Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Cypress to Address Multiple Investor Conferences Through June; 15/03/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR $540.0 MLN IN REVOLVING COMMITMENTS, TERM LOANS OF $542.25 MLN – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Sees 2Q Adj EPS 27c-Adj EPS 31c; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Raises Cypress Semiconductor Rtg To ‘BB’; Otlk Stbl; 29/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – RECOMMEND THAT STOCKHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF J. DANIEL MCCRANIE’S ELECTION TO THE BOARD – SEC FILING

Trellus Management Company Llc increased its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (AXDX) by 24.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trellus Management Company Llc bought 15,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The hedge fund held 76,170 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60M, up from 61,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trellus Management Company Llc who had been investing in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $949.78 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $17.44. About 117,459 shares traded. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) has declined 10.62% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AXDX News: 09/05/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS 1Q LOSS/SHR 37C; 09/05/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics Short-Interest Ratio Up 55% to 92 Days; 22/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS REPORTS $150M CONV NOTES OFFERING; 09/05/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS 1Q CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS $126.8M; 22/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS INC – EXPECTS TO USE PART OF PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO PAY PREPAYMENT AMOUNT OF THE PREPAID FORWARD; 23/04/2018 – DJ Accelerate Diagnostics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXDX); 30/04/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics to Review First Quarter 2018 Results on May 9th; 23/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS INC – SALE OF NOTES TO INITIAL PURCHASERS EXPECTED TO RESULT IN ABOUT $145.6 MLN IN NET PROCEEDS TO ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS; 24/04/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Accelerate Diagnostics Inc- Accelerate PhenoTest BC kit, Ref #10101018. The firm name on the label is Accelerate

Rafferty Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.35B and $6.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR) by 4,238 shares to 28,434 shares, valued at $2.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 59,884 shares in the quarter, for a total of 495,865 shares, and has risen its stake in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (NYSE:AMTD).

More notable recent Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Breakfast: Sunny Side Up For U.S. Futures, Sprint/T-Mobile On Deck – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/03/2019: CY, HMI, GOOG, GOOGL, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO – Nasdaq” published on June 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “After Cypress’s Quarterly Numbers: Reassessing The Infineon Merger – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analysts Estimate Cypress Semiconductor (CY) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Analysts await Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.24 EPS, down 31.43% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CY’s profit will be $88.60M for 23.77 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Cypress Semiconductor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold CY shares while 103 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 294.04 million shares or 3.20% more from 284.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 232,729 were accumulated by Barclays Public Limited Liability Corporation. Utah Retirement Systems has 67,465 shares. Moreover, Epoch Invest Prtn has 0.27% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 4.11M shares. Phocas Corporation stated it has 1.34% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). 1.71M were accumulated by Deprince Race And Zollo Inc. California-based California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.02% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Moreover, Pnc Financial Ser Grp Incorporated has 0% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 17,176 shares. Virtu Financial Limited holds 0.03% or 36,333 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested 0% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Bankshares Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Suntrust Banks reported 10,901 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Brookstone Mngmt accumulated 0.03% or 33,634 shares. Ameritas Invest Prns, Nebraska-based fund reported 106,830 shares. Cadence Cap Management Ltd Liability Co reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). 22,143 are held by Lenox Wealth Management.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $261,032 activity.