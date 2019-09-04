Rafferty Asset Management Raised Its Pepsico (PEP) Stake by $797,026; Tb Alternative Assets LTD Has Lowered Its Position in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by $30.21 Million as Valuation Declined

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 65.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd sold 165,964 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 87,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.87 million, down from 252,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $453.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $174.33. About 6.79M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 20/04/2018 – China’s Ctrip would welcome chance to list at home via depositary receipts -CEO; 17/04/2018 – KBS – UNIT AUTHORIZED Sl TENG E-COMMERCE TO OPEN, OPERATE AND MAINTAIN ONLINE STORES THROUGH AMAZON, ALIBABA EXPRESS TO SELL UNIT’S PRODUCTS; 09/05/2018 – Alibaba Acquires Pakistan-based E-commerce Site Daraz Group — MarketWatch; 31/03/2018 – Be Patient on Tencent, Alibaba — Barron’s; 30/04/2018 – BABA’S TSAI: US CHINA TRADE WAR WILL ‘HURT AMERICAN FARMERS’; 26/03/2018 – YUNFENG, ALIBABA SPV IK HEALTHCARE IN MERGER PACT WITH IKANG; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba to invest $320 mln in Thailand, as rivals boost presence; 09/04/2018 – SenseTime: Alibaba Group Led Funding Round; 16/03/2018 – Unlike the U.S. and Europe, emerging Asian countries put up few roadblocks; 09/04/2018 – Boston Metro: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after Alibaba-led funding

Rafferty Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 43.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc bought 6,533 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 21,462 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63 million, up from 14,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $194.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $139.15. About 3.01M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo gobbles up fruit and veggie chip maker Bare Snacks; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – CEO SAYS BEYOND TRADEMARK PEPSI, N.AMERICA BEVERAGES IS PERFORMING REASONABLY WELL IN THE CONTEXT OF COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.42B; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CHIEF EXECUTIVE INDRA NOOYI COMMENTS ON CALL; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO DEAL FOR BARE SNACKS IS SAID TO BE LESS THAN $200M:CNBC; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $9B 2018 Cash From Operating Activities; 06/03/2018 – PEPSI COLA PRODUCTS PHILS INC PIP.PS – IS REQUESTING THE SUGAR REGULATORY ADMINISTRATION FOR RECLASSIFICATION OF HIGH FRUCTOSE CORN SYRUP IMPORTS; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ITC to tweak advertisement disparaging PepsiCo brand Tropicana – Mint; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods; 23/05/2018 – PepsiCo North America Nutrition and The Hatchery Chicago Partner to Further Innovation in the Food Industry

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd, which manages about $531.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 14,500 shares to 32,200 shares, valued at $5.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc Aapl Us (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 29,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,200 shares, and has risen its stake in L Brands Inc Lb Us (LTD).

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18B for 35.72 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

