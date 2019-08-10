Rafferty Asset Management Raised Its Holding in Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) by $310,938 as Share Price Rose; Letko Brosseau & Associates Upped Its State Str (STT) Holding

Rafferty Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares Inc (CBSH) by 26.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc bought 5,361 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% . The institutional investor held 25,909 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50M, up from 20,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Commerce Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $58.02. About 540,201 shares traded or 25.83% up from the average. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) has declined 4.95% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CBSH News: 09/03/2018 The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Pacific Commerce Bancorp in Connection with the Sal; 19/03/2018 – Commerce Bank Recognized by Greenwich Associates with Eight Greenwich Excellence Awards; 01/05/2018 – Acquisition of Commerce Bank of Temecula Valley Completed; 19/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Commerce Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCBC); 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc increased its stake in State Str Corp (STT) by 4.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc bought 54,162 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.42% . The institutional investor held 1.39M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.58 million, up from 1.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc who had been investing in State Str Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $52.96. About 2.36 million shares traded. State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has declined 33.40% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STT News: 20/04/2018 – Custody bank State Street’s profit rises 36 pct; 20/04/2018 – DJ State Street Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STT); 24/05/2018 – State Street Chief Financial Officer to Speak at the Deutsche Bank 8th Annual Global Financial Services Conference; 20/04/2018 – STATE STREET CORP QTRLY TOTAL EXPENSES $2,256 MLN, UP 8.1 PCT; 29/05/2018 – GlobalCapital Names State Street Global Advisors ‘; 20/04/2018 – State Street 1Q Return on Average Common Equity 12.8%; 22/03/2018 – STATE STREET APPLEYARD CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER; 20/04/2018 – State Street Reports First-Quarter 2018 EPS of $1.62, up 41%, and ROE of 12.8%, up 2.9 Percentage Points, Compared to the First; 14/05/2018 – State Street’s Corporate Responsibility Report Highlights Goals for Improving Workforce Diversity and Reducing Environmental; 15/05/2018 – State Street Corp. Exits Position in McDermott

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold STT shares while 227 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 325.39 million shares or 0.78% more from 322.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bartlett And Ltd Liability Corporation has 522 shares. Ftb Advsrs holds 2,016 shares. Letko Brosseau And Associate Inc reported 0.91% of its portfolio in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Bridgewater Associate Lp reported 32,016 shares. Livingston Asset Mgmt Com (Operating As Southport Management) holds 0.13% or 4,278 shares in its portfolio. Burt Wealth Advsr reported 3,112 shares. Moreover, Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.07% invested in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Chevy Chase Inc owns 318,638 shares. Cap Sarl has 0.26% invested in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Everett Harris & Ca reported 0.01% of its portfolio in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). 14,004 were accumulated by Creative Planning. Checchi Cap Advisers Lc accumulated 3,577 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Canada Pension Plan Board stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Virginia-based Burney has invested 0.05% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT).

More notable recent State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “State Street Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividends on its Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock Series â€œC,â€ â€œD,â€ â€œE,â€ â€œF,â€ and â€œGâ€ – Business Wire” on July 18, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “President & Chief Executive Officer Ron O’Hanley and Chief Financial Officer Eric Aboaf to Participate in the Barclays Financial Services Conference – Business Wire” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 19, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy for the Rest of 2019 and Beyond – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Since July 22, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $170,365 activity.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc, which manages about $24.00 billion and $10.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) by 13,205 shares to 1.82M shares, valued at $92.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 189 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 325 shares, and cut its stake in Companhia De Saneamento Basi (NYSE:SBS).

Rafferty Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.35B and $6.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fulton Finl Corp Pa (NASDAQ:FULT) by 147,438 shares to 14,628 shares, valued at $226,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc by 7,630 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,353 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM).