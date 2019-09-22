Rafferty Asset Management Raised Holding in Pulte Group (PHM) by $429,102; Lockheed Martin (LMT) Market Value Rose While Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Boosted Holding by $430,881

Rafferty Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Pulte Group Inc (PHM) by 28.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc bought 13,842 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.70% . The institutional investor held 62,700 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.98 million, up from 48,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pulte Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $35.68. About 3.79 million shares traded or 5.72% up from the average. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 11.98% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 04/04/2018 – PulteGroup Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.09 Per Share; 10/05/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.09/SHR; 19/04/2018 – DJ PulteGroup Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PHM); 07/03/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Passing of Company Founder William “Bill” Pulte; 25/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $35; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q REV. $1.97B, EST. $1.84B; 02/04/2018 – PulteGroup Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Atlanta’s first Smart Neighborhood™ features latest smart-home technologies; 07/03/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Passing of Company Founder William “Bill” Pulte

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) by 7.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc bought 1,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The hedge fund held 17,357 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.31M, up from 16,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $5.18 during the last trading session, reaching $388.25. About 2.13M shares traded or 97.46% up from the average. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 19/03/2018 – LOCKHEED WINS $522 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 11/04/2018 – MTU Signs $135 Million Contracts With Lockheed Martin; 24/05/2018 – DoD: Lockheed Martin Pact for Sustainment Support; Expected to Be Completed February 2023; 17/05/2018 – The aircraft is manufactured by Sikorsky, a unit of Lockheed Martin, and has an estimated recurring flyway cost of $87 million; 07/05/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN – WORK UNDER THE CONTRACT WILL BE PERFORMED AT CO’S FACILITIES IN DALLAS AND AT CO’S PRECISION FIRES CENTER OF EXCELLENCE IN ARKANSAS; 22/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin Awards Three-Year Contract to IBC Advanced Alloys to Produce a Key Component of the F-35 Lightning Il Using lBC’s Cost-Saving Precision Cast Beryllium Alloy Technology; 12/04/2018 – Strengthening Partnerships: Sikorsky’s CH-53K Heavy Lift Helicopter Makes Historic First Flight in Germany; 11/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – PENTAGON HAS STOPPED ACCEPTING MOST DELIVERIES OF LOCKHEED MARTIN LMT.N F-35 JETS IN DISPUTE OVER WHO WILL PAY TO FIX A PRODUCTION ERROR; 26/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-Missile maker MBDA plans tie-ups not takeovers in U.S. push; 21/05/2018 – Ascent Aerospace – Global Tooling Systems presented Elite Supplier award from Lockheed Martin Aeronautics

More notable recent PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is PulteGroup, Inc.’s (NYSE:PHM) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – Wall Street Rebounds to End Flat After Rate Cut – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “PulteGroup Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.11 Per Share – Business Wire” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Miss PulteGroup’s (NYSE:PHM) 74% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Wall Street Gives up Early Gains on Trade Fight Worries – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Rafferty Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.35 billion and $5.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals In by 37,759 shares to 166,391 shares, valued at $4.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (ILF) by 208,635 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,605 shares, and cut its stake in Principal Finl Group Inc (NYSE:PFG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 33 investors sold PHM shares while 166 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 129 raised stakes. 224.91 million shares or 0.65% more from 223.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Moreover, Gulf Int Bank (Uk) has 0.04% invested in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) for 66,370 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Tn accumulated 45 shares or 0% of the stock. Virtu Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Adage Capital Partners Grp Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Northeast Consultants, Connecticut-based fund reported 26,310 shares. Coldstream Capital Mngmt has invested 0.08% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 2,030 shares. Fifth Third Bank accumulated 0% or 2,654 shares. Kames Public Ltd Com holds 47,516 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Camarda Fin Advsr Limited Com accumulated 711 shares. Michigan-based Ls Inv Advsrs Limited Co has invested 0.04% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Utd Automobile Association invested 0.02% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Cypress Grp Inc invested in 10,681 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability holds 0.16% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) for 755,734 shares.

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Will Lockheed Martin Corporation’s (NYSE:LMT) Earnings Grow In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Lockheed Will Keep F-16 Flying With $8 Billion Sale to Taiwan – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lockheed Martin: Forecasting The September Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “DFW units of Lockheed Martin, Raytheon each awarded major deals in August – Dallas Business Journal” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lockheed, Northrop win big defense contracts – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 07, 2019.