Rafferty Asset Management Position in Cit Group (CIT) Cut by $377,780 as Market Valuation Declined; Tradewinds Capital Management Has Decreased Invesco Advantage Municipal (VKI) Position by $617,000

Tradewinds Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal (VKI) by 92.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc sold 61,700 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 4,677 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51,000, down from 66,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Invesco Advantage Municipal for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $492.79 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.24. About shares traded. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEMKT:VKI) has 0.00% since September 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Rafferty Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cit Group Inc (CIT) by 24.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc sold 7,265 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The institutional investor held 22,379 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.18 million, down from 29,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cit Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $45.68. About 1.45 million shares traded or 105.74% up from the average. CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) has declined 4.23% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CIT News: 30/05/2018 – CIT Presenting at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 13; 22/05/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger On $107.5 Million For Oakland Residential Project; 06/03/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE CIT’S SR UNSEC NOTES ‘BB+’ & SUB NTS ‘BB’; 24/04/2018 – CIT GROUP INC – QTRLY NET FINANCE REVENUE $391 MLN VS $417 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 09/03/2018 – CIT Announces Redemption of Approximately $883 M of Its Unsecured Debt; 24/04/2018 – CIT 1Q EPS CONT OPS 79C; 07/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Seattle Genetics, PBF Energy, Chipotle Mexican Grill, CIT Group Inc (DEL), PDL BioPharm; 27/03/2018 – CIT and Operation HOPE Launch Video Series to Empower Small Business Owners; 09/03/2018 – CIT Announces Redemption Of Approximately $883 Million Of Its Unsecured Debt; 03/04/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger on Nearly $36 Million Financing for Nordic Solar

Since August 13, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $936,573 activity. $307,717 worth of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) was bought by Fawcett John J. on Tuesday, August 13. 1,000 shares were bought by McPhail Kenneth, worth $43,139. The insider Alemany Ellen R bought $500,817.

Rafferty Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.35 billion and $5.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) by 73,060 shares to 115,928 shares, valued at $873,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 6,920 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,812 shares, and has risen its stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.

More notable recent CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “CIT Names David Bagatelle Head of Relationship Commercial Banking, Eastern Region – PRNewswire” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Be Sure To Check Out CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “CIT and Operation HOPE Introduce Launch and Grow in Southern California – PRNewswire” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “CIT Serves as Co-Lead Arranger on $90.6 Million Financing for Multifamily Project in Washington, DC – PRNewswire” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CIT Leads $140 Million Financing for California Solar Project – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Analysts await CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, up 13.04% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.15 per share. CIT’s profit will be $123.11M for 8.78 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by CIT Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 23 investors sold CIT shares while 99 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 92.91 million shares or 1.88% less from 94.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James And Assoc has invested 0% in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Jpmorgan Chase And Co has 0.01% invested in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) for 658,167 shares. The Norway-based Dnb Asset Management As has invested 0% in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Us Fincl Bank De owns 1,793 shares. First Trust Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Kbc Grp Nv stated it has 7,502 shares. Cornerstone reported 0% stake. State Common Retirement Fund holds 315,901 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp holds 2.67M shares. Next Fincl reported 337 shares. Westpac owns 10,868 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Pl accumulated 100,000 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability reported 1.59% stake. Nomura Asset Management reported 0.01% in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT).