Rafferty Asset Management Position in Cadence Design System (CDNS) Has Cut as Shares Rose; Encana (ECA) Shares Declined While Caymus Capital Partners LP Decreased by $15.36 Million Its Position

Caymus Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 81.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp sold 3.07M shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The hedge fund held 681,732 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.50 million, down from 3.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.78% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $5.28. About 29.70 million shares traded or 23.39% up from the average. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 01/05/2018 – Encana 1Q Net $151M; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Will Acquire and Fund the Remaining Development of Encana’s Pipestone Liquids Hub and Encana’s Planned Pipestone Processing Facility; 02/04/2018 – KEYERA – DEAL WITH ENCANA IS TO SUPPORT THEIR CONDENSATE FOCUSED PIPESTONE MONTNEY DEVELOPMENT NEAR GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA; 01/05/2018 – Encana Skirts North American Pipeline Messes for Stronger Prices; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Corp. Will Provide Encana With Processing Services Under a Competitive Fee-For-Service Arrangement; 29/03/2018 – ENCANA CORP SAYS ON MARCH 28, ENTERED INTO A FIRST AMENDING AGREEMENT, TO ITS RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF JULY 16, 2015 – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – FUELLED SAYS AGREEMENTS WITH ENCANA AND OBSIDIAN ENERGY TO ACT AS PRIMARY SALES AGENT FOR EACH ORGANIZATION’S SURPLUS OIL AND GAS EQUIPMENT; 08/05/2018 – Encana Access Event Set By National Bank Financial for May. 15; 02/04/2018 – KEYERA – ENTERED 20-YR INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT AND MIDSTREAM SERVICE AGREEMENT WITH ENCANA; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP – SALES PROCEEDS RECEIVED BY ENCANA UNDER TRANSACTION ARE APPROXIMATELY C$39 MLN

Rafferty Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cadence Design System Inc (CDNS) by 25.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc sold 10,637 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% . The institutional investor held 31,759 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.25M, down from 42,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cadence Design System Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $67.14. About 1.11M shares traded. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) has risen 68.32% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNS News: 19/03/2018 – Cadence Sigrity PowerDC Technology Supports Future Facilities’ New Open Neutral File Format for Thermal Interoperability; 23/04/2018 – CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC CDNS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.055 BLN TO $2.085 BLN; 29/03/2018 – Tinker Federal Credit Union Selects Mortgage Cadence as Best-In-Class Technology Partner; 21/03/2018 – CADENCE AEROSPACE NAMES DENNIS J. ORZEL AS COO; 10/05/2018 – Cadence Design at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems Raising Outlook for Year on Strong 1Q and Continuing Momentu; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems Sees 2018 Rev $2.055B-$2.085B; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems Sees 2018 EPS 86c-EPS 94c; 30/04/2018 – Cadence Design Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – CADENCE MINERALS PLC KDNC.L – EXPLORATION PROGRAMME ON LITHIUM ASSETS IN ARGENTINA COMMENCES

More notable recent Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Encana to commence additional buyback, reports Q2 production gains – Seeking Alpha” on June 10, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Well-Positioned Oil Stocks in Todayâ€™s Trading Environment – Investorplace.com” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On EnCana Corporation (ECA) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “How Encana Can Get This Fixed – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “7 Cheap Energy Stocks to Buy as the Sector Lights Up – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Analysts await Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, down 5.88% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.17 per share. ECA’s profit will be $216.67 million for 8.25 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Encana Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.81% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 5.71% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CDNS’s profit will be $92.45 million for 50.86 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Cadence Design Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.16% negative EPS growth.

Rafferty Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.35B and $5.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 11,052 shares to 70,777 shares, valued at $5.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) by 261,129 shares in the quarter, for a total of 580,839 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).