Rafferty Asset Management Lowered Its Holding in Curtiss Wright (CW) as Stock Value Rose; As Vale S A (VALE) Share Value Rose, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale Has Raised by $2.58 Million Its Position

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Vale S A (VALE) by 32.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale bought 198,178 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.93% . The institutional investor held 810,209 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.67 million, up from 612,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale who had been investing in Vale S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.72. About 1.47M shares traded. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has declined 8.73% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 25/04/2018 – VALE 1Q NET OPER REV. $8.60B, EST. $8.72B; 25/05/2018 – Infomine: Vale sees key mine topping iron ore output forecasts in 2018; 16/04/2018 – VALE 1Q COPPER OUTPUT 93.3K TONS, -13.2% Y/Y; 24/05/2018 – VALE GIVES SOME ADMIN WORKERS DAY OFF AMID BRAZIL TRUCK STRIKE; 26/04/2018 – VALE CEO SAYS EFFORTS TO ATTRACT PARTNER FOR VALE NOVA CALEDONIA PROJECT CONTINUE, EXPECTING RESULTS BY END OF 2018; 26/04/2018 – VALE CEO SAYS IT IS NOT CLEAR IF VALE WILL CONTINUE WITH NICKEL OPERATIONS AT VALE NOVA CALEDONIA IN THE FUTURE; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Vale S.A. Ratings With Stable Outlook; 26/04/2018 – VALE SAYS IT MAY BE ABLE TO CUT VNC DAM COST TO LESS THAN $400M; 15/05/2018 – ASHMORE BOOSTED IBN, PBR/A, VALE, LOMA, SIMO IN 1Q: 13F; 10/04/2018 – MOODY’S TAKES ACTION ON BRAZILIAN CORPORATES FOLLOWING SOVEREIGN RATING ACTION

Rafferty Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Curtiss Wright Corp (CW) by 50.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc sold 5,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.02% . The institutional investor held 5,785 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $656,000, down from 11,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Curtiss Wright Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $121.38. About 3,338 shares traded. Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) has declined 2.28% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CW News: 02/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright Raises 2018 View To Sales $2.41B-$2.45B; 26/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 22/04/2018 – DJ Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CW); 30/04/2018 – ONTIC BUYS NEW PRODUCT LINE FROM CURTISS-WRIGHT CONTROLS; 19/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright’s Industrial Division Farris 3800L Series Pressure Relief Valve Receives ASME Approval; 02/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright Cuts 2018 View To EPS $5.47-EPS $5.62; 23/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright to Participate in UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference; 19/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright’s Industrial Division Farris 3800L Series Pressure Relief Valve Receives ASME Approval; 07/03/2018 Chromatic Industries, LLC Announces License Agreement with Curtiss-Wright Flow Control Corporation; 21/05/2018 – CURTISS-WRIGHT – THE ADDITIONAL REPURCHASE ACTIVITY WILL BE CONDUCTED CONCURRENTLY WITH CO’S ONGOING $50 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM FOR 2018

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, which manages about $16.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS) by 25,948 shares to 70,712 shares, valued at $7.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flir Sys Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 6,699 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,398 shares, and cut its stake in Maximus Inc (NYSE:MMS).