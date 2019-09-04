Rafferty Asset Management Lowered By $773,661 Its Lennar (LEN) Stake; Ralph Lauren Has 0.97 Sentiment

Rafferty Asset Management Llc decreased Lennar Corp (LEN) stake by 23.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rafferty Asset Management Llc sold 15,789 shares as Lennar Corp (LEN)’s stock declined 8.61%. The Rafferty Asset Management Llc holds 52,465 shares with $2.58M value, down from 68,254 last quarter. Lennar Corp now has $16.41B valuation. The stock increased 1.98% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $52.19. About 806,663 shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 06/04/2018 – Fitch: Lennar Announces Potential Sale of Rialto Capital Advisors, LLC; 23/05/2018 – Amazon is opening “experience showrooms” in Lennar smart homes; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: Remain Positive on Housing Industry Outlook in General; 04/04/2018 – Lennar Hires Wells Fargo, Deutsche Bank to Advise on Strategic Alternatives for Rialto Capital Unit; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – ENGAGED ADVISERS FOR STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES THAT MAY BE AVAILABLE REGARDING UNIT RIALTO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR: STUART MILLER TO CONTINUE WITH CO. AS EXEC. CHAIRMAN; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – DIANE BESSETTE HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF LENNAR AND WILL CONTINUE AS COMPANY’S TREASURER; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Stuart Miller Continues As Executive Chairman; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 09/05/2018 – Amazon rolls out model ‘smart’ homes for U.S. shoppers to try out Alexa

Ralph Lauren Corp (RL) investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.06, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 160 investment professionals opened new and increased positions, while 165 sold and trimmed equity positions in Ralph Lauren Corp. The investment professionals in our database reported: 49.38 million shares, down from 52.24 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Ralph Lauren Corp in top ten positions increased from 2 to 4 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 32 Reduced: 133 Increased: 88 New Position: 72.

Rafferty Asset Management Llc increased Gallagher Arthur J & Co (NYSE:AJG) stake by 5,127 shares to 36,469 valued at $2.85 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) stake by 6,827 shares and now owns 48,612 shares. Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12,502 were reported by Kentucky Retirement. The Massachusetts-based Delphi Ma has invested 0.57% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 119 shares in its portfolio. Brinker Capital accumulated 19,126 shares. M&T Natl Bank Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 30,099 shares. Mirae Asset Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 9,554 shares. Piedmont Inv reported 0.03% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 589,522 shares. 87,729 were reported by British Columbia Mgmt Corp. Institute For Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company has 9,350 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Alpine Woods Cap Llc holds 67,950 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Co reported 1.02 million shares stake. 79,453 were accumulated by Parkwood Ltd Liability Company. Rbf Ltd Liability Company stated it has 4,509 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd holds 5,503 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $1.32 EPS, down 5.71% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.4 per share. LEN’s profit will be $414.94M for 9.88 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Lennar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.54% EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Lennar Corp has $7100 highest and $4700 lowest target. $55.75’s average target is 6.82% above currents $52.19 stock price. Lennar Corp had 14 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Susquehanna downgraded the shares of LEN in report on Wednesday, April 17 to “Neutral” rating. Raymond James downgraded the shares of LEN in report on Tuesday, June 18 to “Market Perform” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, June 26 by JP Morgan. As per Thursday, March 28, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Bank of America maintained the shares of LEN in report on Wednesday, June 26 with “Buy” rating. CFRA maintained it with “Hold” rating and $50 target in Tuesday, June 25 report.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 selling transactions for $46.65 million activity.

The stock increased 3.46% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $89.95. About 768,011 shares traded. Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) has declined 23.30% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd holds 2.72% of its portfolio in Ralph Lauren Corporation for 647,773 shares. Dsam Partners (London) Ltd owns 137,778 shares or 2.58% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Shellback Capital Lp has 2.54% invested in the company for 165,000 shares. The Illinois-based Zuckerman Investment Group Llc has invested 2.11% in the stock. Centre Asset Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 45,120 shares.

Analysts await Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.39 earnings per share, up 5.75% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.26 per share. RL’s profit will be $184.56 million for 9.41 P/E if the $2.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual earnings per share reported by Ralph Lauren Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.03% EPS growth.

