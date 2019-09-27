Rafferty Asset Management Lowered Bank New York Mellon (BK) Holding By $1.14 Million; Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Covered By 1 Bulls

Rafferty Asset Management Llc decreased Bank New York Mellon Corp (BK) stake by 14.43% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Rafferty Asset Management Llc sold 25,948 shares as Bank New York Mellon Corp (BK)’s stock declined 5.08%. The Rafferty Asset Management Llc holds 153,886 shares with $6.79 million value, down from 179,834 last quarter. Bank New York Mellon Corp now has $41.89 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.70% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $44.44. About 7.16 million shares traded or 59.80% up from the average. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 12/04/2018 – 37ZO: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 05/03/2018 – BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP BK.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $64; 15/03/2018 – 35GO: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 16/03/2018 – 11KN: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 24/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Winners and losers from U.S. banking rule rewrite; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s downgrades three classes of UK Housing Association Notes issued by Finance for Residential Social Housing PLC (Fresh); 27/03/2018 – 30FR: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 19/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon 1Q Net Interest Revenue $919M; 22/03/2018 – BNY MELLON WEALTH NAMES SHERYL LINCK AS A SR WEALTH DIRECTOR; 15/05/2018 – Bank Of New York Mellon Buys New 1.9% Position in Aptiv

Among 3 analysts covering Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Chesapeake Energy has $2.7500 highest and $1.6 lowest target. $2.28’s average target is 60.00% above currents $1.425 stock price. Chesapeake Energy had 7 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Friday, June 28 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Friday, April 12 by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Sell” rating by UBS given on Thursday, June 20. See Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) latest ratings:

21/09/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

08/08/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

28/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Overweight New Target: $2.7500 Upgrade

20/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell New Target: $1.6 Maintain

22/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

12/04/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Sell Old Target: $2.75 New Target: $2.5 Downgrade

10/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Analysts await The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) to report earnings on October, 16 before the open. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, down 6.60% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.06 per share. BK’s profit will be $933.24 million for 11.22 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual earnings per share reported by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.98% negative EPS growth.

Rafferty Asset Management Llc increased Tg Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) stake by 160,887 shares to 312,773 valued at $2.71 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) stake by 7,846 shares and now owns 34,326 shares. Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) was raised too.

More notable recent The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Thomas P. (Todd) Gibbons Appointed Interim CEO of BNY Mellon and member of the Board of Directors – PRNewswire” on September 27, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “CBJ Morning Buzz: Wells Fargo poaches next CEO from another big bank; Charlotte manufacturer sees another leader depart – Charlotte Business Journal” published on September 27, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Bank of America, Axos Financial, and Bank of New York Mellon Fell More Than 10% in August – The Motley Fool” on September 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Bank of New York (BK), KeyBank Expand Their Trade Processing Services Relationship – StreetInsider.com” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Exclusive â€”J.P. Morgan Private Bank comes to Pittsburgh – Pittsburgh Business Times” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Bank of New York Mellon has $53 highest and $4200 lowest target. $46.33’s average target is 4.25% above currents $44.44 stock price. Bank of New York Mellon had 14 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 9 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Tuesday, September 17 by Morgan Stanley. Deutsche Bank maintained The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) rating on Wednesday, August 21. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $4500 target. On Thursday, April 18 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, June 18 by Deutsche Bank. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, June 5 report. The stock of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, July 18 by Wood. UBS maintained The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) rating on Wednesday, June 26. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $4500 target. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 18 by Buckingham Research.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.79 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 71 investors sold BK shares while 316 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 761.00 million shares or 3.55% less from 789.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Putnam Invests Limited Liability Corp owns 7,978 shares. Washington Trust owns 42,571 shares. Adage Prns Grp Ltd accumulated 877,100 shares. Forte Cap Lc Adv invested 0.47% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Td Asset Management Inc holds 0.02% or 275,952 shares in its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv reported 25,804 shares. American National Registered Advisor Inc reported 0.28% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Guardian Invest Mgmt reported 33,286 shares. First Manhattan holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 140,467 shares. Cap Sarl stated it has 20,552 shares. Wetherby Asset Management Inc reported 0.08% stake. Td Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Argent Tru Communications has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Nordea Management Ab invested in 1.19M shares. Moreover, Cipher Limited Partnership has 0.68% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK).

More notable recent Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK), The Stock That Tanked 93% – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “1 Issue Chesapeake Energy Investors Shouldn’t Overlook – The Motley Fool” published on September 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chesapeake’s Flashing Warning Sign – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chesapeake Energy Stock Anticipates Armageddon – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Chesapeake Energy Targeted for Six-Figure Bearish Options Bet – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

The stock increased 1.06% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $1.425. About 25.47 million shares traded. Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) has declined 61.24% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CHK News: 08/03/2018 – Chesapeake’s Louisiana Fields Located in Haynesville Shale Formation; 02/05/2018 – Chesapeake Energy 1Q Rev $2.49B; 19/04/2018 – Virginia Gov: Governor Northam Announces 15 New Jobs in the City of Chesapeake; 19/03/2018 – Rep. Sarbanes: Sarbanes Leads Bipartisan Effort to Continue Funding Programs that Protect the Chesapeake Bay; 02/05/2018 – Chesapeake Energy 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $733M; 02/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE SEES YR PRODUCTION UP 1%-5% ADJ. FOR ASSET SALES; 23/04/2018 – DJ Chesapeake Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHK); 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE SAYS NOT DESPERATE TO SELL ASSETS; 21/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORP CHK.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $4 FROM $3; 09/05/2018 – Community Bank of the Chesapeake is Casual for a Cause

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.78 billion. It operates in two divisions, Exploration and Production; and Marketing, Gathering, and Compression. It currently has negative earnings. The firm holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana and East Texas; the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.30, from 2.35 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 45 investors sold Chesapeake Energy Corporation shares while 94 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 915.71 million shares or 1.85% less from 932.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Highstreet Asset reported 1,105 shares stake. Brave Asset Mngmt Inc owns 83,140 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) for 20,796 shares. Davenport And Communications Limited Liability owns 43,850 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md has 0% invested in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Swiss Bankshares holds 2.13M shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Street Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) for 47.46 million shares. United Service Automobile Association invested 0% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Amalgamated State Bank reported 0.01% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.03% invested in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 185,964 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Great West Life Assurance Com Can has 618,607 shares. Bb&T Limited Com holds 0% or 27,597 shares in its portfolio. 568,374 were accumulated by Jane Street Limited.