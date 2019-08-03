Rafferty Asset Management Lifted Price T Rowe Group (TROW) Position; Lsi Industries (LYTS) Has 1.1 Sentiment

Lsi Industries Inc (LYTS) investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.13, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 34 institutional investors started new and increased stock positions, while 31 reduced and sold positions in Lsi Industries Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 16.13 million shares, down from 16.94 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Lsi Industries Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 24 Increased: 20 New Position: 14.

Rafferty Asset Management Llc increased Price T Rowe Group Inc (TROW) stake by 78.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rafferty Asset Management Llc acquired 32,388 shares as Price T Rowe Group Inc (TROW)’s stock rose 6.90%. The Rafferty Asset Management Llc holds 73,425 shares with $7.35M value, up from 41,037 last quarter. Price T Rowe Group Inc now has $25.92 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $110.05. About 992,800 shares traded. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) has declined 3.40% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TROW News: 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Rush Enterprises; 03/05/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE HEAD OF FIXED INCOME TED WIESE TO STEP DOWN AT YEAR-END, RETIRE FROM FIRM NEXT MAY; VETERAN PORTFOLIO MANAGER ANDREW MCCORMICK TO TAKE OVER JANUARY 1, 2019; 30/05/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC – EXPECTS THAT APPROXIMATELY 150 POSITIONS IN TAMPA OFFICE WILL NOT BE REPLACED; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 4.3% Position in AtriCure; 11/04/2018 – T Rowe Price March Month-End Assets $1.01 Trillion; 25/04/2018 – T Rowe Price 1Q Net Reflects Impact of the Firm Adopting New Acctg Guidance on Jan. 1; 12/04/2018 – Checkr Announces $100 Million in Series C Funding Led by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. to Bring Its Technology to New Enterprise Sectors; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in La Jolla Pharma; 26/04/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC TROW.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $118; 08/03/2018 – LeapRate: Exclusive: T. Rowe Price replaces Teddy Sagi as the largest Playtech shareholder –

The stock increased 1.74% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $4.1. About 41,911 shares traded. LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS) has declined 17.84% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.84% the S&P500. Some Historical LYTS News: 26/04/2018 – LSI INDUSTRIES INC QTRLY REPORTED EPS OF $0.01; 21/04/2018 DJ LSI Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LYTS); 23/04/2018 – LSI Industries Names Ronald D. Brown as Interim CEO; 23/04/2018 – LSI INDUSTRIES INC – HIRING OF BROWN AND LIPSEY FOLLOWS DEPARTURE OF DENNIS W. WELLS AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER ON APRIL 23; 23/04/2018 – LSI Industries: Board Initiated Search to Identify Permanent Replacement for Wells; 26/04/2018 – LSI Industries 3Q EPS 1c; 26/04/2018 – LSI INDUSTRIES INC – PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED SEARCH FOR CEO POSITION IS IN PROCESS; 23/04/2018 – LSI Industries Appoints Brown as Interim CEO After Wells Departure; 26/04/2018 – LSI INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY ADJ EPS $0.01; 23/04/2018 – LSI Industries Inc. Names Ronald D. Brown Interim CEO and Crawford Lipsey as Interim COO

LSI Industries Inc. provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. The company has market cap of $106.35 million. It operates in three divisions: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. It currently has negative earnings. The Lighting segment makes and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets.

Analysts await LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $-0.09 EPS, down 550.00% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.02 per share. After $-0.08 actual EPS reported by LSI Industries Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% negative EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $42,669 activity.

Wealthtrust Axiom Llc holds 0.86% of its portfolio in LSI Industries Inc. for 924,711 shares. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. owns 328,527 shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Perritt Capital Management Inc has 0.48% invested in the company for 482,869 shares. The Illinois-based North Star Investment Management Corp. has invested 0.16% in the stock. Cove Street Capital Llc, a California-based fund reported 350,000 shares.

Rafferty Asset Management Llc decreased Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) stake by 310,037 shares to 30,947 valued at $1.66M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Inc (EWW) stake by 16,655 shares and now owns 75,930 shares. Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold TROW shares while 223 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 160.80 million shares or 6.36% less from 171.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.12% in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). Fukoku Mutual Life owns 0.79% invested in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) for 61,300 shares. Moreover, Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc has 0% invested in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). Millennium Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.25% in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc reported 0.09% of its portfolio in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). Brown Brothers Harriman And has invested 0% in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). Mirae Asset Limited reported 0.01% in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0.09% in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). Manchester Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 1,334 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Thompson Inv owns 0.07% invested in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) for 3,700 shares. Cap Ca holds 0.03% or 2,201 shares in its portfolio. Bokf Na, Oklahoma-based fund reported 37,669 shares. Mariner Llc reported 0.01% stake. Whittier has 0.02% invested in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) for 5,350 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Commercial Bank holds 25,952 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio.

