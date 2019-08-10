Rafferty Asset Management Increases Position in Hartford Finl Svcs Group (HIG); As Encana (ECA) Stock Declined, Holder Atwood & Palmer Has Lowered Its Stake

Rafferty Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc (HIG) by 138.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc bought 85,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.12% . The institutional investor held 147,933 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.36M, up from 62,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $58.6. About 1.36 million shares traded. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) has risen 9.42% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.42% the S&P500. Some Historical HIG News: 13/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Hartford Financial Services Group Inc $500m 30Y +135; 26/04/2018 – The Hartford 1Q Cont Ops EPS $1.18; 13/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES – EXPECTED AMENDMENT ON OR ABOUT MARCH END WILL ALSO AUTOMATICALLY REPLACE CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH AN AMENDED, RESTATED ONE; 26/04/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC QTRLY EARNED PREMIUMS $3,927 MLN VS $3,438 MLN; 13/03/2018 – Hartford Fincl: Amendment Would Reset Minimum Consolidated Net Worth Fincl Covenant to $9B; 04/04/2018 – New Survey From The Hartford And MIT AgeLab Finds Homeowners Age 50+ Delay Home Maintenance; 26/04/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL 1Q CORE EPS $1.27, EST. $1.07; 13/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES – AMENDED, RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT IS EXPECTED TO DECREASE AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF FACILITY FROM $1 BLN TO $750 MLN; 26/04/2018 – The Hartford 1Q Adj EPS $1.27; 30/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR REDUCTION OF COMPANY’S MINIMUM CONSOLIDATED NET WORTH FINANCIAL COVENANT TO $9 BLN

Atwood & Palmer Inc decreased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 99.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atwood & Palmer Inc sold 339,648 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 845 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6,000, down from 340,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.31. About 14.61 million shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy Keane Group, Sell Encana in Energy: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Encana delivers solid first quarter financial results; company on track to deliver more than 30 percent annual production growt; 02/04/2018 – KEYERA – DEAL WITH ENCANA IS TO SUPPORT THEIR CONDENSATE FOCUSED PIPESTONE MONTNEY DEVELOPMENT NEAR GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA; 17/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Encana at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Stable; 18/05/2018 – ENCANA REPORTS PERMANENT DEEP PANUKE GAS FIELD SHUTDOWN; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Corp to Own Project, Provide Processing Services to Encana; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA ON TRACK TO DELIVER OVER 30% ANNUAL PROD GROWT; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES FY CAPEX $1.8B TO $1.9B; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s: Encana Rating Outlook Changed to Stable From Positive

More notable recent The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “15 Stocks to Buy Leading the Financial Charge – Investorplace.com” on April 02, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “The Hartford Announces Offering of $300 Million of 6.000% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock – Business Wire” published on October 30, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Waters Corporation (WAT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Hartford Financial Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold HIG shares while 152 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 307.57 million shares or 2.18% less from 314.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsr Asset Management Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG). Wunderlich Cap Managemnt holds 1.19% of its portfolio in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) for 34,391 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 0% invested in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) for 744,507 shares. Axa holds 495,141 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Cadence Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.02% in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG). 28,645 are held by Westpac Bk Corporation. Moreover, National Bank has 0.01% invested in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG). Smart Portfolios Limited Liability Company accumulated 68 shares. Nuwave Investment Ltd Liability Company reported 48 shares. Carlson Cap LP owns 1.37M shares for 1.21% of their portfolio. Stephens Ar reported 0.12% in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG). Plante Moran Finance Advsrs Lc has invested 0% in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG). Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG). Cibc Bank Usa invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG). Jpmorgan Chase And Com reported 22.60M shares stake.

Rafferty Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.35 billion and $6.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 382,300 shares to 53,200 shares, valued at $2.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pulte Group Inc (NYSE:PHM) by 11,428 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,858 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

More notable recent Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “12 Energy Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “3 Explosive Stocks Under $7 to Make Your First Million – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Encana Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “How Encana Can Get This Fixed – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Encana’s Q2 beat boosted by record Anadarko, Permian production – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.