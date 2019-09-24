Rafferty Asset Management Increases Holding in Myriad Genetics (MYGN); As Raytheon Co (Call) (RTN) Stock Price Rose, Walleye Trading Raised Holding

Walleye Trading Llc increased its stake in Raytheon Co (Call) (RTN) by 37.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc bought 8,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 31,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.39 million, up from 22,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $196.74. About 1.27 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q EPS $2.19; 28/03/2018 – RAYTHEON – GOVERNMENT OF POLAND SIGNED DEAL TO PURCHASE CO’S COMBAT PROVEN PATRIOT FROM U.S. ARMY; 21/03/2018 – RAYTHEON BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 86.75C/SHR FROM 79.75C, EST. 86C; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Had Seen 2018 EPS Cont Ops $9.55-$9.75; 10/05/2018 – Raytheon dedicates new facilities at Missile Systems business; 26/03/2018 – Protest over, Raytheon to begin work on $600m contract to sustain and modernize U.S. Army strategic software systems; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Increases Full-Year 2018 Guidance for Sales, EPS; 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – RAYTHEON TO EXPAND RADAR MANUFACTURING IN MISSISSIPPI; 08/03/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT APPROVES POSSIBLE $270.4 MLN SALE OF 300 SIDEWINDER MISSILES, RELATED EQUIPMENT TO UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – PENTAGON STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Raises 2018 View To Sales $26.5B-$27B

Rafferty Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Myriad Genetics Inc (MYGN) by 15.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc bought 22,262 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.71% . The institutional investor held 168,952 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.69M, up from 146,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Myriad Genetics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $27.8. About 817,678 shares traded. Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) has declined 31.84% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.84% the S&P500. Some Historical MYGN News: 08/05/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS 3Q REV. $193.5M, EST. $187.5M; 12/03/2018 – Myriad Genetics ‘Cooperating With Government’s Request’; 25/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN); 12/03/2018 – MYRIAD: SUBPOENA SEEKS DOCUMENTS ON MEDICARE-MEDICAID BILLING; 06/03/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS HAS IDENTIFIED ~20K BRCA VARIANTS: SPOKESMAN; 08/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.19-Adj EPS $1.21; 30/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) CEO Mark Capone on Myriad Genetics Acquisition of Counsyl, Inc. (Transcript); 15/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics to Present Eight Studies at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 08/05/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS INC MYGN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.15, REV VIEW $770.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/04/2018 – DJ Myriad Genetics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MYGN)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 67 investors sold RTN shares while 352 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 194.19 million shares or 2.16% less from 198.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Walleye Trading Llc, which manages about $11.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pagseguro Digital Ltd (Put) by 146,500 shares to 23,300 shares, valued at $908,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zscaler Inc (Call) by 143,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 184,700 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Call) (NYSE:BABA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 29 investors sold MYGN shares while 61 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 77.57 million shares or 1.24% more from 76.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.