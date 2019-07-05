Rafferty Asset Management Increases Holding in Illumina (ILMN); Facebook (FB) Holding Held by Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc

Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 65.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc bought 97,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 245,901 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.99 million, up from 148,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $555.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $196.84. About 8.77 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 24/04/2018 – Developer of App That Harvested Facebook Data Says It Didn’t Prove Useful; 26/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica is under fire for harvesting personal data of more than 50 million Facebook customers without their permission; 22/03/2018 – U.S. Senate subcommittee seeks information on Facebook data; 26/03/2018 – New York Post: Facebook reportedly pulled contacts and text messages from Android users; 01/05/2018 – Watch Mark Zuckerberg speak at Facebook’s F8 developer conference; 22/03/2018 – CNBC: Facebook data leak scandal won’t deter advertisers unless two things happen, industry insiders say; 08/03/2018 – FB LAUNCHING COMMUNITY FINDER TO CONNECT ENTREPRENEURIAL WOMEN; 02/04/2018 – Facebook Users Dislike News, But They Aren’t Leaving: Report — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – African Markets – Factors to watch on March 20; 22/03/2018 – Dow drops 300 points, Facebook drags tech lower

Rafferty Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 26.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc bought 1,408 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,792 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11 million, up from 5,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $378.18. About 448,375 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 13.78% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $4.39 million activity. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $848,854 was made by deSouza Francis A on Friday, February 1. EPSTEIN ROBERT S sold $280,110 worth of stock. Dadswell Charles sold $34,734 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Rafferty Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.35 billion and $6.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc (NYSE:CFR) by 27,961 shares to 15,765 shares, valued at $1.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 48,877 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,436 shares, and cut its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $260.49 million and $299.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (Call) by 1,000 shares to 1,000 shares, valued at $965,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.