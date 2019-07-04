Rafferty Asset Management Increased By $426,735 Its Mid Amer Apt Cmntys (MAA) Position; The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (HAIN) Had 4 Bulls

Rafferty Asset Management Llc increased Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc (MAA) stake by 17.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rafferty Asset Management Llc acquired 3,915 shares as Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc (MAA)’s stock rose 8.27%. The Rafferty Asset Management Llc holds 26,316 shares with $2.88M value, up from 22,401 last quarter. Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc now has $13.86 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $121.57. About 197,866 shares traded. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) has risen 23.06% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MAA News: 18/04/2018 – SHIRE PLC SHP.L – SWISSMEDIC VALIDATES MAA FOR LANADELUMAB; 22/03/2018 – Radius Health: EMA Informed Co The CHMP Will Adopt Negative Opinion on MAA; 07/05/2018 – MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITIES – OPERATING PARTNERSHIP PRICED $400 MLN OFFERING OF MAALP’S 4.200% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2028; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Mid-America Apartments $400m WNG 10Y; IPT +150 Area; 29/05/2018 – Acorda Announces EMA Validation of the MAA Submission for INBRIJA™ (levodopa inhalation powder); 18/04/2018 – SWISSMEDIC VALIDATES MAA FOR LANADELUMAB; 21/03/2018 – Pilot Flying J Announces 2018 Mid-America Trucking Show Booth Lineup; 09/03/2018 – MAA GROUP BHD MAAS.KL – DECLARES FIRST INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 3 SEN PER SHARE UNDER THE SINGLE-TIER DIVIDEND SYSTEM FOR FY ENDING 31 DECEMBER 2018; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: University of `Maa’ deploys heard of therapy goats; 29/05/2018 – ACORDA REPORTS EMA VALIDATION OF MAA SUBMISSION FOR INBRIJA™ (L

Among 6 analysts covering Hain Celestial (NASDAQ:HAIN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Hain Celestial had 13 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Maxim Group on Thursday, February 28. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral” on Monday, April 1. The stock has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, February 28. J.P. Morgan upgraded The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) rating on Thursday, February 28. J.P. Morgan has “Buy” rating and $20 target. JP Morgan upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $20 target in Thursday, February 28 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 15 by Jefferies. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Thursday, February 28. See The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) latest ratings:

12/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Evercore Isi Group 22.0000

30/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

05/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

01/04/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $20 New Target: $23 Downgrade

15/03/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy New Target: $35 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

01/03/2019 Broker: Bernstein Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

28/02/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $19 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: Maxim Group Rating: Buy New Target: $25 Initiate

28/02/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Buy New Target: $20 Upgrade

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company has market cap of $2.28 billion. The Company’s grocery products include infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain products; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; Greek-style yogurts; chilies and packaged grains; chocolates; and nut butters, as well as plant beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s grocery products also comprise juices, hot-eating products, chilled and frozen desserts, cookies, crackers, frozen fruits and vegetables, pre-cut fresh fruits, refrigerated and frozen plant meat-alternative products, tofu, seitan and tempeh products, jams, fruit spreads, jellies, honey, marmalade products, and other food products.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $212.44 million activity. Engaged Capital Co-Invest VI-D – L.P. also bought $49.19 million worth of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) on Monday, May 13. Welling Glenn W. bought $49.19 million worth of stock or 2.08 million shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. shares while 69 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 102.93 million shares or 6.93% more from 96.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Ing Groep Nv has 0.01% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 13,721 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has invested 0.01% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Moreover, Conning has 0.02% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 0.31% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Olstein Cap Limited Partnership holds 92,000 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Geode Cap Limited stated it has 1.01M shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability owns 5,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Philadelphia Co holds 177,300 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Mai Cap Management invested in 9,006 shares. Aperio Group Limited Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 64,614 shares. Moreover, Parkside Bancshares Trust has 0% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Enterprise Fincl Serv holds 0% or 81 shares. The Colorado-based Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Ameriprise has invested 0.01% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Tci Wealth Inc owns 44 shares.

The stock increased 1.06% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $21.89. About 679,990 shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 9.63% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.06% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.11-Adj EPS $1.18; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – REITERATES ANNUAL NET SALES OUTLOOK; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q Adj EPS 37c; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q EBITDA $51.5M; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Expects to Complete Divestiture of Hain Pure Protein During 1H of Fiscal 2019; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL 3Q ADJ EBITDA $73.4M, EST. $92.8M; 15/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL BOOSTED APOG, BHE, HAIN IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL 3Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 47C; 08/05/2018 – HAIN SEES YR ADJ. EPS $1.11-$1.18, MAY NOT COMPARE TO EST; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP – QTRLY ADJ EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.37

Rafferty Asset Management Llc decreased Ishares Inc stake by 7,630 shares to 79,353 valued at $4.34M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (EEM) stake by 408,616 shares and now owns 2.10 million shares. Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr was reduced too.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 13 insider sales for $411,772 activity. BOLTON H ERIC JR sold $30,347 worth of stock. Campbell Albert M III also sold $18,296 worth of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) shares. $17,318 worth of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) shares were sold by Grimes Thomas L Jr. The insider DelPriore Robert J. sold 324 shares worth $31,214. 1,777 shares valued at $184,239 were sold by STOCKERT DAVID P on Thursday, February 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold MAA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 102.75 million shares or 1.85% less from 104.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Crawford Inv Counsel holds 103,052 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. 5,100 are held by Riverhead Management Ltd Liability. Gulf International Bank & Trust (Uk) Ltd owns 25,588 shares. British Columbia Mngmt holds 21,094 shares. Fincl Bank Of America De invested in 367,707 shares. Asset Mngmt reported 5,896 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Destination Wealth Management reported 13 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs holds 0% or 409 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc reported 6,469 shares. Macquarie Gru accumulated 52,168 shares. Hahn Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 312,030 shares. Schulhoff And Com has invested 1.86% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Gateway Invest Advisers Lc reported 5,175 shares. Quadrant Cap Mngmt Ltd has 15,442 shares for 0.93% of their portfolio. Sandy Spring Bancorporation owns 0% invested in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) for 300 shares.