Rafferty Asset Management Holds Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM); Private Wealth Advisors Stake in Chevron New (CVX) Lowered by $301,227 as Stock Value Rose

Rafferty Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 16.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc bought 94,123 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 669,796 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.80 million, up from 575,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $334.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.44% or $4.86 during the last trading session, reaching $104.48. About 11.42 million shares traded or 1.34% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 09/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan CFO Lake Says Bank Has Cut Exposure to Gun Industry; 28/05/2018 – U.S. Junk Bond Sales Drop 28% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 18/05/2018 – STROEER SAXG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 86 EUROS FROM 77 EUROS; 16/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Goes Below 50-D-MA; 27/04/2018 – This earnings season is ‘about as good as it gets’: J.P. Morgan’s David Kelly; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q-End Tangible Book Value Per Share $54.05, Up 4%; 09/05/2018 – Black Knight Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 23/03/2018 – GOLDEN OCEAN GROUP LTD GOGL.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11.5 FROM $11

Private Wealth Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 9.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Advisors Inc sold 2,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 23,753 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93 million, down from 26,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.48% or $4.26 during the last trading session, reaching $118.13. About 4.05 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES 2ND WHEATSTONE TRAIN STARTING IN 2Q 2018; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – UNIT SIGNED A LONG-TERM CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES DE MÉXICO S. FOR ABOUT 50 PCT OF FACILITY’S STORAGE AND SEND-OUT CAPACITY; 13/03/2018 – Port Authority: 52402 13-Mar-2018 Supply and Deliver Chevron Springs as Manufactured by Kawasaki Rail Car, Inc. or Vulcanite fo; 05/04/2018 – Kemira signs multiyear polymer supply agreement with Chevron; 21/03/2018 – Total, Chevron Vie for U.S. Gulf Drilling in $124.8 Million Sale; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 74 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST PROPOSAL TO RECOMMEND INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR WITH ENVIRONMENTAL EXPERTISE; 08/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : INDEPENDENT RESEARCH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO USD 130.00 FROM USD 128.00; RATING HOLD; 10/04/2018 – Chevron’s pay for former CEO Watson rose slightly in 2017; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON EVP OF UPSTREAM JAY JOHNSON SPEAKS TO INVESTORS; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON VP NERLSON SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL

Rafferty Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.35B and $6.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3,001 shares to 6,446 shares, valued at $1.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (EWW) by 16,655 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,930 shares, and cut its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westend Advisors Limited Co, a North Carolina-based fund reported 341,501 shares. 34,341 were reported by Lvw Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation. Colrain Cap Limited Company holds 0.91% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 7,700 shares. Cooke & Bieler LP owns 873,244 shares for 1.59% of their portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 1.05% or 338,564 shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has 1.06 million shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Cambiar Invsts Ltd Company reported 3,214 shares. Mutual Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives has invested 0.06% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Premier Asset Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 2.81% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Redwood Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 99,000 shares. 19,501 were accumulated by Adirondack Tru Com. Hengehold Capital Limited Liability Corp stated it has 25,108 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Schwerin Boyle Cap Management Inc owns 2.72% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 244,645 shares. The Maryland-based Park Circle has invested 0.09% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Dorsey And Whitney Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.86% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 54,496 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Private Wealth Advisors Inc, which manages about $267.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 10,118 shares to 103,851 shares, valued at $3.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 11,176 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,668 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr.

