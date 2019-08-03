Rafferty Asset Management Holding in Sirius Xm Hldgs (SIRI) Has Upped as Shares Rose; Plantronics New (PLT) Holder Evercore Wealth Management Has Cut Its Holding by $759,000

Rafferty Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc (SIRI) by 22.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc bought 60,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.46% . The institutional investor held 328,752 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86 million, up from 268,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.34. About 23.70M shares traded. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) has declined 10.44% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SIRI News: 02/04/2018 – Trisha Yearwood to Host Exclusive New Show on SiriusXM’s The Garth Channel; 12/03/2018 – March Madness® on SiriusXM: Listeners Get Buzzer to Buzzer Coverage of Every 2018 NCAA® Division l Men’s Basketball Championship Game; 22/05/2018 – SiriusXM to Launch “The U2 Experience” Exclusive Channel on Friday, June 1; 06/03/2018 – Sirius seeking $2bn in government-backed debt for fertiliser project; 09/05/2018 – Liberty Media Sirius XM 1Q Rev $1.38B; 08/05/2018 – NEWSTRIKE RESOURCES LTD – JASON REDMAN MOST RECENTLY SERVED AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER FOR SIRIUS XM CANADA; 26/04/2018 – SiriusXM to Broadcast Annual Stagecoach Country Music Festival; 06/03/2018 – CORRECTED-INTERVIEW-Sirius Minerals’ losses widen, looks to China; 19/03/2018 – Sirius XM: Introductory SiriusXM All Access Subscription to Come with Purchase of Equipped Vehicles Through the 2022 Model Yr; 02/04/2018 – Irving Azoff, Music Industry Power Player, Launches New Special Show Exclusively on SiriusXM’s Volume Channel

Evercore Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Plantronics Inc New (PLT) by 60.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evercore Wealth Management Llc sold 16,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.88% . The institutional investor held 10,750 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $496,000, down from 27,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evercore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Plantronics Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.17% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $35.43. About 492,229 shares traded or 5.93% up from the average. Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) has declined 44.18% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PLT News: 24/04/2018 – Plantronics Backbeat Go 600 Wireless Headphones: Superior And Personalized Sound For Less Than $100; 03/04/2018 – Plantronics Manager Pro v3.11 Expands Headset Insight and Management to iOS and Android Devices; 30/03/2018 – Plantronics (PLT) Plantronics to Acquire Polycom Conference (Transcript); 28/03/2018 – Plantronics to Buy Polycom in $2 Billion Deal to Add Services; 01/05/2018 – Plantronics 4Q Rev $216.1M; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS REAFFIRMS FINL OUTLOOK; 14/05/2018 – S&P REVISES PLANTRONICS, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB’; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics Expects $75M in Annual Run-Rate Cost Synergies Within 12 Months of Transaction Close; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s Places Plantronics Ratings Under Review After Acquisition Announcement; 01/05/2018 – Plantronics Sees 1Q Adj EPS 66c-Adj EPS 78c

Investors sentiment increased to 2.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.29, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold SIRI shares while 81 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 899.77 million shares or 25.50% more from 716.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Planning Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) for 22,763 shares. Strs Ohio reported 0.01% in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). Signaturefd Ltd Com reported 0.01% in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability owns 425 shares. Cambridge Incorporated has invested 0.14% in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). Valley Natl Advisers owns 20,427 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership reported 506,153 shares. Central National Bank & Company reported 3,700 shares. Quinn Opportunity Prns Ltd Company holds 0.4% or 517,567 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Ltd Liability owns 23,778 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Stevens Management LP invested in 135,141 shares. Huntington National Bank & Trust has 0% invested in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) for 5,200 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Bk stated it has 0.03% in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). Moreover, Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI).

Rafferty Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.35 billion and $6.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 14,773 shares to 65,115 shares, valued at $2.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pulte Group Inc (NYSE:PHM) by 11,428 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,858 shares, and cut its stake in Curtiss Wright Corp (NYSE:CW).

Evercore Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.87B and $3.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,403 shares to 7,296 shares, valued at $2.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 6,903 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,265 shares, and has risen its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (NYSE:AJG).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $238,631 activity. On Tuesday, February 19 JOURET GUIDO bought $73,545 worth of Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) or 1,500 shares.

Analysts await Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, up 90.74% or $0.49 from last year’s $0.54 per share. PLT’s profit will be $40.70 million for 8.60 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual earnings per share reported by Plantronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.43% negative EPS growth.

